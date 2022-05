No charges have been filed at this time but there were tense moments on Tuesday night after law enforcement authorities were called to a home in Paris. The Oneida County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to a home near 9900 Pinnacle Road in Paris, New York on May 17, 2022 after a report that shots were fired in the area. A caller to emergency services said that yelling was heard as well.

