YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — Drought is expected to impact much of the Pacific Northwest this summer, including areas in eastern Washington, southern Oregon and southern Idaho. A recent map from the U.S. Drought Monitor shows that about 54% of Washington is experiencing abnormally dry or drought conditions, with about 25% of the state in an area of severe or extreme drought.

YAKIMA, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO