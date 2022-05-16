ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Heidi Parker For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

, it was shared on Monday.

The 36-year-old Level Up singer looked as toned as can be in a leopard print one-piece suit and a cowgirl hat as she posed like a supermodel on the beach.

'Wow Wow Wow!!!' shared Ciara on social media. 'This Dream of mine to be on the cover of SI finally came true! Truly proud to be on the cover of such an Iconic Magazine and to join the elite list of women that have come before me!... It’s a celebration :).'

Other stars who landed SI covers are The Kardashians star and SKIMS founder Kim Kardashian as well as Elon Musk's mother Maye Musk, 74, and Yumi Nu, 36.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y1lzJ_0ffymcf300
Beach beauty: Ciara has landed a coveted spot on the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, it was shared on Monday. The 36-year-old Level Up singer looked as toned as can be in a leopard print suit as she posed like a supermodel on the beach

The 2022 issue of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit will hit stands on May 19.

'Ciara has seen enormous success as a performer while simultaneously focusing on her passion for philanthropy and service,' MJ Day, editor in chief of SI Swimsuit, said in a statement.

She was photographed by Ben Watts for the cover shoot, posing in a cheetah print LaQuan Smith swimsuit.

There were four women on the covers and all were shot in separate locations: Kardashian in the Dominican Republic, Musk in Belize and Nu in Montenegro.

'The journey we've been on - to break out of the mold the world put us in - may sound familiar. It's certainly familiar to the women we've chosen to be our cover models: Maye, Ciara, Yumi, Kim,' shared MJ.

It was added: 'At 74, Maye continues to work every day to inspire those around her.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KLCZg_0ffymcf300
Background info: The pinup was photographed by Ben Watts in Barbados for the cover shoot, posing in a cheetah print LaQuan Smith swimsuit and a cowgirl hat

Ciara was last seen spending time with Kylie Jenner as well as Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian at the Met Gala in NYC in early May.

The singer has done very well with her singing career as she has sold 23 million records worldwide.

She has also tried her hand at modeling, acting, producing, and designing over the years - and dedicates much of her time to giving back.

In 2014, alongside her husband, footballer Russel Wilson, she founded the Why Not You foundation - which 'works to fight poverty through education and has programming to empower youth to lead.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Uv4WK_0ffymcf300
Out of the mold: 'The journey we've been on - to break out of the mold the world put us in - may sound familiar. It's certainly familiar to the women we've chosen to be our cover models: Maye, Ciara, Yumi, Kim,' MJ Day, editor in chief of SI Swimsuit, said in a statement

Her husband couldn't stop gushing over her in the issue, telling SI Swim, 'That's what my wife does. She inspires people because she connects with them. She tilts rooms when she walks into them.

'It really seems like all the furniture just slides her way. Maybe it's an interaction with a fan, where she'll suggest they take a selfie together before the fan can even ask.

'Or it might be a far more serious situation. I remember our first visit to Seattle Children's Hospital, when a mother of a boy who was ill held on to her for a good five minutes without letting go. That's the kind of woman Ciara is - a ray of light.

'As you can probably tell, I'm incredibly proud of my wife. And now that she's on the cover of SI Swimsuit, that's one more thing for me to take pride in.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JAplB_0ffymcf300
Showstopper: Ciara was last seen at the 2022 Met Gala celebrating In America: An Anthology of Fashion at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2 in New York City
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W2qFA_0ffymcf300
The band is all here: In this dynamo photo, Ciara is seen with (from left) Kylie Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker

'I know it's something she's always wanted. And I know she'll use the visibility that comes with being on the cover to inspire even more people - not only as a mother and the beautiful angel and the powerful woman that she is, but also as the businesswoman that she is, the fashion icon that she is.'

In addition to the four cover stars, the issue will celebrate 28 powerful women including WNBA stars Sue Bird and Breanna Stewart, newcomers Duckie Thot, Kamie Crawford, and Olivia Ponton, and former cover models Camille Kostek, Leyna Bloom, and Kate Bock.

This comes after Ciara was cast in The Color Purple.

The musician - who appeared as Brie in Adam Sandler's 2012 comedy That's My Boy - is set to play an adult version of Nettie in Blitz Bazawule's musical take on Steven Spielberg's 1985 film of the same name.

As reported by Entertainment Weekly, Ciara will take on the adult version of Halle Bailey's character.

The forthcoming Warner Bros. movie is an adaptation of the award-winning Broadway musical, which is itself an adaptation of the novel by Alice Walker.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VJ5HJ_0ffymcf300
Kim made it: Other stars who landed SI covers are The Kardashians star and SKIMS founder Kim Kardashian
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RtAcv_0ffymcf300
Bravo: SI sure is aiming for diversity as they also had on the cover Elon Musk's mother Maye Musk, 74, (left) and curvy beauty Yumi Nu, 36
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XXcTZ_0ffymcf300

The production will be directed by Blitz – known for his work on Beyonce's 'Black is King' – and Marcus Gardley has written the screenplay based on Walker's book, Spielberg's film and the stage musical.

The Jaws director is also returning to produce for his Amblin Entertainment company. Oprah Winfrey, who made her acting debut as Sofia in Spielberg's adaptation, is producing the new flick under her Harpo Films banner.

Scott Sanders and Quincy Jones – who both produced the Broadway musical– are also involved as producers on the movie.

Production is set to get underway this month, with the film currently lined up for a December 20, 2023 release date.

Winfrey has previously opened up about her love for 'The Color Purple' and the power it has to 'enhance' people's lives. She said: 'I don't know anybody who's ever been associated with ['The Color Purple'] whose life didn't get enhanced...

'Everything comes from the original words of Alice Walker, which were grounded in love, really. Love of this community. Love of these people. Love of those characters. And that just gets passed on and passed on and passed on. I can't wait to see this next evolvement, which is not attached to having done it the way we've always done it.'

