Demolition of an old, dilapidated structure that has sat mostly vacant for three decades should take place in the coming months. During its meeting on Monday, May 16, the city council was asked to approve the second reading of an ordinance for an agreement between the city and Remco Demolition LLC to abate and demolish old Fitzgibbon Hospital in the 800 block of South Brunswick Avenue.

MARSHALL, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO