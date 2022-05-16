Traffic stop in Richland Parish ends in drug bust; Troopers located 30 kilograms of Crystal Meth

RICHLAND PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, May 16, 2022, just before 10 AM, Louisiana State Police Troop F made a traffic stop on a Kia Sportage, traveling east on Interstate 20 in Richland Parish, La. During the traffic stop, Troopers became suspicious of criminal activity.

After Troopers gained consent to search the vehicle, they located and seized approximately 30 kilograms of crystal meth and $6,000 in cash. The suspect was placed under arrest.