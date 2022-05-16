ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples, FL

Man wanted in connection to multiple Walgreens liquor thefts in Naples

By NBC2 News
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mqIBW_0ffyl28300

NAPLES, Fla. – Detectives are looking for a man in connection to four liquors thefts at a Walgreens location in Naples, officials said Monday.

The thefts happened on April 23, April 24, April 28 and May 4 at the Walgreens on Pine Ridge Road near Airport-Pulling Road, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.

The man pictured is wanted for questioning in the thefts.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the man’s identity to contact the Collier County Sheriff’s Office at 239-252-9300 or SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.

Comments / 1

Related
NBC 2

Catalytic converter thieves caught in the act by CCSO

NAPLES, Fla. — Deputies from North Naples, Golden Gate and East Naples Patrol districts worked together along with Aviation, Drone and K-9 units Tuesday night to arrest a pair of thieves who were caught trying to steal a catalytic converter from a truck. The men identified as 40-year old...
NAPLES, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Active investigation at Sarasota home

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County Sheriff’s deputies and crime scene technicians converged Wednesday night at a home in the 5600 block of Churchill Downs Road. Sarasota County Sheriff’s office deputies patrol cars and a forensics van could be seen outside the home. Sheriff’s office spokeswoman Megan Krahe...
SARASOTA, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Suspect caught on camera in armed robbery at Palmona Park arcade

Deputies are searching for a suspect caught on camera during the Sunday armed robbery of an arcade in Palmona Park. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the man in the picture committed an armed business robbery at Vegas Knights Arcade, located at 13971 N. Cleveland Ave., around 11 p.m. The suspect was armed with a black firearm and demanded money out of the cash register. He left the scene with an unknown amount of cash and a purse with several items inside.
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Multiple overdoses lead to warrant, arrest of Englewood man

An Englewood man faces a series of drug charges after a warrant was executed at his apartment on Tuesday. Charlotte County Sheriff’s deputies say Ryan James Gros, 43, was arrested when a search of his Pendleton Ave. apartment resulted in deputies finding Fentanyl, methamphetamine, and Trazadone, a drug classified as a ‘new legend drug.’ Drug paraphernalia was also found inside the apartment.
ENGLEWOOD, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Collier County, FL
Collier County, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Naples, FL
Naples, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WINKNEWS.com

Most Wanted Wednesday: Featuring some of SWFL’s most wanted suspects; May 18

This weekly WINK News segment features fugitives from justice right here in Southwest Florida. This is your chance to help out the community and give the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and you can help. If you have seen them, reach out to Crime Stoppers or your local law enforcement. Call 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).
LEE COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thefts#Liquors#Swfl
WINKNEWS.com

Collier County, Hendry deputies fatally shoot barricaded suspect

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office and Hendry County Sheriff’s Office were involved in the fatal shooting of a barricaded suspect on Monday after a 12-hour standoff in Hendry County. According to HCSO, a call came at around 3:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon from a property owner reporting a man...
HENDRY COUNTY, FL
Florida Weekly

Crumbl Cookies targets summer opening in North Naples

Q: I was driving down Naples Boulevard and saw Crumbl Cookies on the plaza sign next to Eat the Frog Fitness across the street from Costco. My daughter has been wanting to drive to the east coast or Tampa for their cookies and will be so excited they have one locally! Do you have any information on when it may open?
NAPLES, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Walgreens
WINKNEWS.com

Suspect seen taking over $400 in products from south Fort Myers Old Navy

Lee County deputies are looking for a suspect caught on camera leaving a south Fort Myers clothing store with over $400 in merchandise May 9. According to Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers, the suspect entered the Old Navy store located at 5007 S. Cleveland Ave. and removed $472.37 in clothing without offering payment. He left the scene in a silver Chrysler 300 with dark tinted windows.
FORT MYERS, FL
CBS Miami

Jeep Driver Issued Citations, Not Charged, In Deadly Rickenbacker Causeway Crash

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – No charges have been filed in Sunday’s deadly crash on the Rickenbacker Causeway. Police said a man and woman on bicycles were struck and killed by the driver of a Jeep. 30 p.m. Police said the driver remained on the scene and questioned. He was not arrested but was issued several citations for the accident. The causeway is an extremely popular spot for cyclists and it’s not the first time this type of accident has happened. In 2015 there was a fatal hit and run involving a cyclist. Before that, in 2010 and 2012, cyclists were hit and killed by drunk drivers.
MIAMI, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Suspect in custody after police pursuit ends on I-75

An increased police presence at a convenience store in reference to a robbery, according to the Cape Coral Police Department. The incident occurred Sunday night in the 1500 block Chiquita Blvd South. CCPD says this led to a pursuit that ended in the southbound lanes of I-75 near Milemarker 155.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
classiccountry1045.com

Almost A Dozen Animals Removed From Punta Gorda Rescue Facility

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Charlotte County Animal Control removed animals from All Creatures Safe Haven, a rescue facility in Punta Gorda. A variety of animals were removed including dogs, cats, a horse, and pigs who were in terrible condition. The owner said she was operating a hospice situation for animals.
PUNTA GORDA, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
24K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy