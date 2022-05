GARRISON, Md. (WBFF) — An employee of a pizza restaurant was shot Friday afternoon at a shopping center in Garrison, witnesses said. Baltimore County police said the shooting happened around 3 p.m. in the 9600 block of Reistertown Road. Officers on the scene found the man who they said was shot at least once. He was taken to a hospital. His condition was not disclosed. Police declined to release any other details, saying it was an active investigation.

GARRISON, MD ・ 3 HOURS AGO