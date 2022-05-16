Crews responding after semi-truck struck van in Goodlettsville, injuries reported

Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — UPDATED: Two people have have been taken for treatment after being hurt in a fire at an apartment complex in Antioch. Nashville Fire Department says that the fire is active at this time with crews working to contain the blaze. Crews on scene shared that...
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Police report that a man has died following a crash Tuesday evening on Antioch Pike. Police say Raul Zepeda-Lozano, 62, was heading towards oncoming traffic on a bicycle when he lost control and struck the side of a stopped box truck. The box...
Metro Police responded to a woman walking on the side of I-40 with a knife screaming, "help me." Hermitage units were sent to the scene, stopping all traffic flow heading eastbound near mile marker 214. Police utilized the new initiative, Partners in Care, to connect the woman with a counselor to resolve the situation peacefully.
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Two children are being treated for burns after crews responded to a house fire on the 1500 block of Phillips St Wednesday Morning. The Nashville Fire Department responded to a call for a house fire around 4:40 a.m. Wednesday. Crews who arrived on scene found the structure on fire and quickly worked to contain the flames.
61-year-old Edwin Garfield Keeland Sr. killed after a single-vehicle wreck on I-840 south of Franklin (Franklin, TN)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 61-year-old Edwin Garfield Keeland Sr., of Milltown, Montana, as the man who lost his life following a single-vehicle wreck Wednesday south of Franklin. As per the initial information, the fatal semi-truck crash took place at Interstate 840 near Thompson’s Station [...]
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A large rock thrown from an overpass on Interstate 65 went through a man's windshield. He says it happened while he was driving through South Nashville. Driving along I-65 South Tuesday morning, Franklin resident Paul Brown came up on the Old Hickory overpass. “At first...
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police have confirmed a shooting investigation at a barbershop in Antioch Thursday evening. Officers on the scene told News4 that one person received non-life threatening injuries from a shooting that took place around 8:30 p.m. at Hall of Fame Barbers in Antioch at 836 Hamilton Crossing.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A woman has been charged after police say her child brought a loaded gun to school Friday. Metro Police have charged Derrika Parker, 29, with reckless endangerment after her child brought a loaded 9mm gun to Napier Elementary School on Fairfield Avenue. The student reportedly...
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Gun violence among teens continues to plague Music City. Metro Police have arrested three teenagers accused of crashing a carjacked Toyota while trying to flee from officers this week. Police said a Corolla was taken during an armed carjacking Tuesday on Kellow Street. The same...
BELLEVUE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Homeowners were shocked to discover a vehicle in their living room on Thursday morning. A Ford SUV drove up a grass hill off Coley Davis Drive in Bellevue and smashed through one of the condominiums. Police said the driver was taken to the hospital for treatment.
A Cookeville man has died as the result of a Tuesday night accident at in Putnam County. 61-year-old John Kontour of Cookeville was the passenger of 48-year-old James Romines of Cookeville was traveling in a 1998 Chevrolet Camaro on Thorne Gap Road when his vehicle went on the side of the roadway, striking a large pile of rocks. The vehicle then overturned and came to a rest on the side of the roadway.
