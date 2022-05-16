ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goodlettsville, TN

Crews responding after semi-truck struck van in Goodlettsville, injuries reported

By WZTV
fox17.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — First responders are at the scene of a...

fox17.com

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

Woman walking on I-40 causes traffic backup

Metro Police responded to a woman walking on the side of I-40 with a knife screaming, "help me." Hermitage units were sent to the scene, stopping all traffic flow heading eastbound near mile marker 214. Police utilized the new initiative, Partners in Care, to connect the woman with a counselor to resolve the situation peacefully.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Two children injured in house fire Wednesday morning in North Nashville

Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Two children are being treated for burns after crews responded to a house fire on the 1500 block of Phillips St Wednesday Morning. The Nashville Fire Department responded to a call for a house fire around 4:40 a.m. Wednesday. Crews who arrived on scene found the structure on fire and quickly worked to contain the flames.
NASHVILLE, TN
Nationwide Report

61-year-old Edwin Garfield Keeland Sr. killed after a single-vehicle wreck on I-840 south of Franklin (Franklin, TN)

61-year-old Edwin Garfield Keeland Sr. killed after a single-vehicle wreck on I-840 south of Franklin (Franklin, TN)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 61-year-old Edwin Garfield Keeland Sr., of Milltown, Montana, as the man who lost his life following a single-vehicle wreck Wednesday south of Franklin. As per the initial information, the fatal semi-truck crash took place at Interstate 840 near Thompson’s Station [...]
FRANKLIN, TN
WSMV

Woman stops traffic on I-40 after screaming ‘help me’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police’s newest initiative, Partner’s in Care, was utilized Thursday after a woman wandered into the interstate. MNPD officials told News4 Hermitage officers responded to reports of a female walking on the interstate screaming, “help me.”. Police then shut down I-40 EB...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Shooting at Antioch barbershop

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police have confirmed a shooting investigation at a barbershop in Antioch Thursday evening. Officers on the scene told News4 that one person received non-life threatening injuries from a shooting that took place around 8:30 p.m. at Hall of Fame Barbers in Antioch at 836 Hamilton Crossing.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Nashville police detain knife-wielding woman on I-40

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Police had to deploy tasers Thursday to detain a woman carrying a knife on Interstate 40. It happened on I-40 East near Nashville International Airport. Police tell FOX 17 News they received a call about a woman walking on the interstate holding a knife...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Car drives into Bellevue home

BELLEVUE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Homeowners were shocked to discover a vehicle in their living room on Thursday morning. A Ford SUV drove up a grass hill off Coley Davis Drive in Bellevue and smashed through one of the condominiums. Police said the driver was taken to the hospital for treatment.
NASHVILLE, TN
newstalk941.com

One Dead, One Injured In Tuesday Night Accident

A Cookeville man has died as the result of a Tuesday night accident at in Putnam County. 61-year-old John Kontour of Cookeville was the passenger of 48-year-old James Romines of Cookeville was traveling in a 1998 Chevrolet Camaro on Thorne Gap Road when his vehicle went on the side of the roadway, striking a large pile of rocks. The vehicle then overturned and came to a rest on the side of the roadway.
COOKEVILLE, TN

