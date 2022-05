The current chair of the Imperial County Board of Supervisors and District 1 representative, Jesus Eduardo Escobar, faces a challenge from one political newcomer and one individual who has been through his fair share of elections. On the June 7 primary election ballot, Escobar will be joined by former Calexico mayor, City Council member and Calexico Unified School District board trustee Joong S. Kim and Briant Fabela Luna to represent the Calexico area and border region. So far, it appears to only have been Escobar and Kim to square off in any candidate forums, and Luna did not provide a bio or photo after being contacted multiple times.

IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA ・ 23 HOURS AGO