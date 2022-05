Researchers conduct clinical trials to determine whether new drugs and medical procedures are safe and effective. However, because of biological differences, not all races and ethnicities respond to meds the same way. What’s more, certain diseases such as COVID-19, HIV and Type 2 diabetes are more prevalent among minority populations, including African Americans, Latinos and Native Americans. To ensure that the data collected during clinical trials reflect the U.S. population and the people expected to use the drugs and procedures, the trials must include participants of those races and ethnicities.

