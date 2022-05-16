ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Teens getting guns: How to protect your children

KDVR.com
 4 days ago

Youth violence is on the rise in the Denver...

kdvr.com

rockydailynews.com

2 Kids Found Safe After Being Unlawfully Taken – CBS Denver

THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) — Investigators say for two young children out of Thornton are back home safe after they were both taken by a man in violation of his court orders. According to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, an Endangered Missing Alert was activated by Thornton Police Department for 6-year-old Elizabeth “Ellie” Rensch and 3-year-old Gabriel Rensch Jr, who were both last seen in the Stapleton area of Denver around 4 p.m. May 14.
THORNTON, CO
KKTV

Missing 7-year-old boy found

AURORA, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Aurora are asking the public for help with locating a missing 7-year-old boy. Police say he was found safe and returned home. Thursday night just before 6, police shared photos of Aiden Eanes. Eanes was last seen wearing black shorts, a white shirt, green “Minecraft” shoes with a black helmet. He was last seen in the area of E. Quincy Avenue and Picadilly Street.
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

Remains Of Rita Gutierrez-Garcia Found 4+ Years After She Went Missing

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – The remains of Rita Gutierrez-Garcia have been recovered more than four years after she went missing. The mother of three was 34 years old when she was last seen near downtown Longmont around 2:30 a.m. on March 18, 2018, at a bar celebrating Saint Patrick’s Day. Rita Gutierrez-Garcia (credit: CBS) Human remains were found east of Longmont in Weld County on April 28. On that date, according to the Boulder DA’s Office, investigators told Rita’s family that those remains were likely that of Rita. There was no identification or property found at the site. Just weeks later, on May...
BOULDER, CO
9NEWS

Victims of vehicle theft pay fines to get vehicles back

DENVER — Victims of auto theft in the Denver metro area may have to pay hundreds of dollars just to get their stolen property back. The Davis family recently had their Toyota 4Runner stolen from their home in Littleton. "This is my wife's wallet," said Lucas Davis. "He took...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

11 People Indicted On Major Denver Auto Theft Ring; 1 Suspect, Esequiel Gomez, Still On The Run

By Danielle Chavira DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver District Attorney’s Office announced it will prosecute 11 people accused of stealing at least 130 vehicles including camping trailers as well as firearms. The group was part of an organized crime ring. Authorities are still looking for one outstanding suspect – Esequiel Gomez, 33. The group victimized across the Denver-metro area, prosecutors say, amounting to $3 million in stolen property between Feb. 4 and May 11. The district attorney’s office says they used the money to buy methamphetamine, heroin and fentanyl. The defendants allegedly used electronic key programmers to bypass key fobs for new and luxury...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

‘Representation Is Not Enough’: Parents Voice Concerns Over Hiring Teachers Of Color In Denver Public Schools

DENVER (CBS4)– It was a crowded room at the Denver Public School board meeting on Thursday. Community members showed up in droves to make their voices heard about the retainment and hiring of teachers of color in the district.(credit: CBS) “Our district continues to silence the voices of the most marginalized,” said Michael Diaz-Rivera, a former DPS teacher. On Zoom and in a conference room that many people were turned away from because of overflow, several students, parents, and teachers shared their grievances with the board. “Representation is not enough,” said Elizabeth Campbell, a high school teacher in the district. “Are we uplifting...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

2 children reported missing in Colorado

THORNTON, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is asking the public to be on the lookout for two children who they say were taken by their father "in violation of current court orders." Investigators said the two children, Elizabeth "Ellie" Rensch and Gabriel Rensch Jr., were last seen...
THORNTON, CO

