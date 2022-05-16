Teens getting guns: How to protect your children

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – The remains of Rita Gutierrez-Garcia have been recovered more than four years after she went missing. The mother of three was 34 years old when she was last seen near downtown Longmont around 2:30 a.m. on March 18, 2018, at a bar celebrating Saint Patrick’s Day. Rita Gutierrez-Garcia (credit: CBS) Human remains were found east of Longmont in Weld County on April 28. On that date, according to the Boulder DA’s Office, investigators told Rita’s family that those remains were likely that of Rita. There was no identification or property found at the site. Just weeks later, on May...

