NFL

What if Zoom Could Read Your Facial Expression?

By Lizzie O’Leary
Slate
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRight now, companies are developing and selling AI products intended to tell your boss, or your teacher, how you’re feeling while on camera. Emotion AI is supposedly capable of taking our expressions and micro-expressions, capturing them via computer vision, and then spitting out some sort of score that says whether someone’s...

slate.com

