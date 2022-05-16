What if Zoom Could Read Your Facial Expression?

S1: If you thought you were a wolf born in the human body, you were. Wolf can be. But you could be a ficus or a monetary or Harry Potter yourself. S2: Hi, I’m Madison Malone Kerger and you’re listening to ICYMI. In Case You Missed It, Slate’s podcast about internet culture and you probably didn’t miss it. But Rachel is obviously not here with me today, which means there’s only one thing for me to talk about. And that thing is Tumblr. It only seems fair that the number of times Rachel has talked about musicals while I’ve been away means that yes, I am talking about her favorite thing in her absence. We thought we would take the opportunity to share with you an interview from one of the earliest episodes of ICYMI. But one that still feels strikingly prescient today, especially given the recent mass shooting in Buffalo, New York, allegedly perpetrated by an avowed white supremacist. I’m talking about a conversation that we had with Dion Beary in April of last year. Deon is the founder of the Tumblr blog. This is white privilege. Today, we’ll be sharing an extended cut of that interview featuring a few more of his insights that we feel are even more relevant to the current conversation. After the break, Rachel and I will be back with Deon. All right. We are back with our interview with Dion Beary, who, as I mentioned, is the creator of the Tumblr blog. This is white privilege. This is a conversation Rachel and I both had with Diane in April of last year. So here’s Rachel kicking things off first.

INTERNET ・ 2 DAYS AGO