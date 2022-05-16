How hospitals are responding to the nursing shortage

Note: Moderate risk is defined as at least a 0.03% risk of fire in a given year; Data: First Street Foundation; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios VisualsThe threat of wildfires will increase exponentially across Colorado in the next 30 years, according to groundbreaking new research.Why it matters: In the last six months, Coloradans have come to know wildfires as a near-constant, but new data is showing for the first time the risk probability for property owners.Much like a flood map, the data is designed to help current and hopeful homeowners make informed decisions as climate change becomes more prominent.Threat level: The National...
