Former Kinston Mayor Johnnie Moseley passed away over the weekend

North Carolina has a continuing CHILD FIND procedure in place to locate all children with disabilities residing in the State, including children with disabilities attending private schools, regardless of the severity of their disability, and who are in need of special education and related services. This effort, also, includes highly mobile children with disabilities (such as migrant and homeless children) and children who are suspected of being a child with a disability and in need of special education, even though they are advancing from grade to grade. The purpose of this procedure is to enhance public understanding of exceptional children and youth with special needs, to identify and locate the children and youth, and to inform the public of available services.

JONES COUNTY, NC ・ 9 HOURS AGO