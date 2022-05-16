ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Kinston Mayor Johnnie Moseley passed away over the weekend

By Neuse News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn May 14, 2022, former Kinston Mayor Johnnie Moseley passed away at the age of 79. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time...

