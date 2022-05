NEW ORLEANS — South Louisiana folks know that when someone says, "I'm from the government and I'm here to help," it's a lie. Almost 17 years after Hurricane Katrina, the state is suing thousands of homeowners who got elevation grants under the Road Home program, but couldn't elevate their homes because it cost too much. State officials say the feds are making them sue, even if homeowners clearly spent the money rebuilding and moving back into their homes.

