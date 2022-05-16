UPDATE: Police locate missing Vienna teen

PARIS — A late night stand-off on Pinnacle Road in the Town of Paris came to a peaceful ending on Tuesday, according to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s deputies said the male suspect, whose identity was not released, was involved in a domestic dispute on Pinnacle Road at about 10:22 p.m. when he fired several shots from a gun into the air. Deputies said the man retreated into the residence while other family members were taken to a safe location.

