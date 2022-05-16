UPDATE: Police locate missing Vienna teen

ROME — A Rome woman is accused of leaving a young child trapped and alone in an apartment on Parry Street, according to the Rome Police Department. Police said a passerby on Parry Street about 6:50 a.m. May 14 heard a young girl calling for help from a second-story window. The passerby notified law enforcement and officers responded and found the girl sitting on the window ledge of the second-story window.
ROME — A Rome teenager is accused of threatening his mother and stepfather with a knife on William Street Thursday morning, according to the law enforcement officials at the Rome Police Department. Police said the 16-year-old boy, whose identity was not released due to his young age, threatened his...
ROME — A Utica teenager was found to be driving on an improper license with improper plates in an unregistered and uninsured vehicle on Route 49 very early Thursday morning, according to the Rome Police Department. Police said Yorgenis Gomez, 19, was pulled over for vehicle and traffic violations...
LOWVILLE- A head-on collision Wednesday morning near Lowville, NY sent two drivers to a local hospital with unspecified injuries, authorities say. It happened right around 8:15 a.m., near the intersection of Number Three and Rice Roads. According to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, April Haas, 49, of Carthage, NY was...
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. – Police are still searching for a missing teen from Sherrill who was last seen at the Red Lobster in New Hartford on Monday, May 16. Police say 14-year-old Brooke Jobson was at the restaurant with her family and on her own. She hasn’t been heard from since.
UTICA — A contractor from Westernville is accused of failing to do promised home repairs in Utica, along with lying to law enforcement officers about returning the down payment, according to the Utica Police Department. Police said Christopher Shaughnessy, 36, of Westernville, was hired in early April to conduct...
UPDATE (7:10 p.m.): Tompkins County Sheriff Derek Osborne has announced that an 11 year old girl named Amaysia was found safe and returned to her mother after an hours-long search. Osborne did not release many details regarding the circumstances of Amaysia’s disappearance, except for that foul play was not suspected.
UTICA, N.Y. – A contractor from Westernville is accused of taking a deposit to do home repairs and never returning to do the work. According to Utica police, a Utica resident hired 36-year-old Christopher Shaughnessy to do repairs in early April and paid a $3,500 deposit. The victim told police no work was completed, and the contractor refused to return the deposit.
ROME — Following an investigation into cocaine possession at Liberty Gardens from October 2020, two Romans are facing felony charges, according to the Rome Police Department. Police said a search warrant was executed at 705 Liberty Gardens on Oct. 27, 2020, and officers found more than four ounces of...
ROME — A 27-year-old woman has been charged with falsely pulling the fire alarm at Rome Health on Monday, according to the Rome Police Department. Police said Katrina D. Allen, of Oneida, was causing a scene inside the hospital and refused to leave at about 1 p.m. Monday. Police said Allen pulled the fire alarm and damaged the doors to the emergency room.
ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Oneida County Regional SWAT team was dispatched to a residence in Paris after the Sheriff’s Office received a report of shots fired. According to Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol, deputies responded to the area of 9958 Pinnacle Road in the Town of Paris after a caller reported that they had heard shots fired in the area and somebody yelling.
The New York State Police announced the following recent arrests in Oneida, Herkimer and Madison counties:. • Matthew J. Lenhart, 19, of Verona, was charged on May 11 in Verona with second-degree menacing and fourth-degree possession of a weapon. • Anthony R. Davis, 32, of Watertown, Jefferson County, was charged...
Richland, N.Y. -- An 80-year-old Onondaga County man fired shots at a home in Oswego County before barricading himself in a home and firing shots at officers responding to the disturbance, troopers said. Robert G. Bailey, of Tully, was arrested after around a four-hour standoff with state troopers in Richland...
PARIS — A late night stand-off on Pinnacle Road in the Town of Paris came to a peaceful ending on Tuesday, according to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s deputies said the male suspect, whose identity was not released, was involved in a domestic dispute on Pinnacle Road at about 10:22 p.m. when he fired several shots from a gun into the air. Deputies said the man retreated into the residence while other family members were taken to a safe location.
A Delhi couple was arrested following a domestic dispute that turned physical. It happened just after 10 p.m. on May 8th. The Delaware County Sheriff's Office says deputies were dispatched for a reported domestic dispute and says 33-year-old Amanda Prevost and 30-year-old Anthony Prevost were engaged in a domestic dispute.
(WSYR-TV) — Two people are dead after an early morning fire in the Town of Fenner Thursday. A Madison County official confirmed to NewsChannel 9 that the Cazenovia Fire Department responded to 3205 Larkin Road around 12:30 a.m. When they arrived, they found two residents in a home on fire and they passed away from their injuries.
OSWEGO, N.Y. — The Oswego City Police Department said a portion of W Bridge Street (SR 104) was closed in both directions from W 5th Street to Hillside Avenue while firefighters responded to a fire. As of 7:20 a.m., the roadway has now been reopened. The multi-family apartment caught...
(WSYR-TV) — The Town of DeWitt Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On The Lookout’ for two women whom they believe stole from the Best Buy on Erie Blvd. Police say these two women left the store with thousands of dollars worth of merchandise. If you know who these women are, the Town of […]
A deadly fire in Fulton County is being called suspicious. State police say the fire broke out last Friday afternoon, at 517 State Route 67 in Ephratah. Police say the homeowner, 74-year-old Sara Stinnett died in the fire. Anyone who may have information on the fire, is asked to call...
WHITESBORO — A 57-year-old man was charged with drunken driving on Pine Street Tuesday evening, according to the Whitesboro Police Department. Police said Phillip A. Roberts, of Utica, was found driving on Pine Street at 7:15 p.m. without headlights on Tuesday. Police said Roberts was found to be driving drunk, and driving on an invalid license.
Comments / 0