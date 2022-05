ROME — A Rome man has been charged with two gas station drive-offs from separate Stewart's Shops in Rome, according to the Rome Police Department. Police said Celestino Fonseca, 43, of Rome, filled up his vehicle with $50 worth of gas and then $60 worth of gas from both the Stewart's on Floyd Avenue and the Stewart's on Erie Boulevard in late April, on two separate occasions. Both times, police said Fonseca drove off without paying for the gas — and store employees captured his vehicle and license plate.

ROME, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO