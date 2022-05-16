ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Permian oil output forecast to hit record high in June -EIA

By Stephanie Kelly, Scott Disavino
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fPtec_0ffyikrh00

NEW YORK, May 16 (Reuters) - Oil output in the Permian in Texas and New Mexico, the biggest U.S. shale oil basin, is due to rise 88,000 barrels per day (bpd) to a record 5.219 million bpd in June, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in its productivity report on Monday.

Total output in the major U.S. shale oil basins will rise 142,000 bpd to 8.761 million bpd in June, the most since March 2020, EIA projected.

In the Bakken in North Dakota and Montana, EIA projected oil output will rise 17,000 bpd to 1.189 million bpd in June, the most since December 2020.

In the Eagle Ford in South Texas, output will rise 27,000 bpd to 1.176 million bpd in June, its highest since April 2020.

Total natural gas output in the big shale basins will increase 0.8 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) to a record 91.8 bcfd in June, EIA forecast.

In the biggest shale gas basin, output in Appalachia in Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia will rise to 35.7 bcfd in June, its highest since hitting a record 36.0 bcfd in December 2021.

Gas output in the Permian and the Haynesville in Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas will rise to record highs of 20.0 bcfd and 15.1 bcfd in June, respectively.

But productivity in the biggest oil and gas basins has declined every month since setting records of new oil well production per rig of 1,544 bpd in December 2020 in the Permian, and new gas well production per rig of 33.3 million cubic feet per day (mmcfd) in March 2021 in Appalachia.

In June, EIA expects new oil well production per rig will drop to 1,129 bpd in the Permian, the lowest since August 2020, and new gas well production per rig will drop to 28.5 mmcfd in Appalachia, the lowest since September 2020.

EIA said producers drilled 874 wells and completed 944, both the most since March 2020, in the biggest shale basins in April.

That left total drilled but uncompleted (DUC) wells down 70 to 4,223, the lowest since at least December 2013, according to EIA data going back that far. The number of DUCs available has fallen for 22 consecutive months.

Reporting by Stephanie Kelly and Scott DiSavino; Editing by Mark Porter and Leslie Adler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Related
International Business Times

Surging Natural Gas Prices Squeeze U.S. Industrial Sector

Skyrocketing natural gas prices have raised manufacturing and transportation costs across many U.S. industries, and the situation should persist as the United States exports more gas to Europe to make up for Russian supplies lost to sanctions. U.S. natural gas futures have doubled this year, far more than the increases...
TRAFFIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Industry
State
Ohio State
State
Louisiana State
State
Montana State
State
West Virginia State
State
Arkansas State
Mic

Biden just canceled plans to open up massive new oil drilling operations

In Alaska, there is a 180-mile stretch of watershed known as the Cook Inlet. For nearly five years, about 1 million acres of land off the shore of this area, which stretches from the Gulf of Alaska to Anchorage and is home to several endangered species, were up for auction — available for gas companies to bid on and use to drill for oil. That is no longer the case. On Wednesday, the Biden administration announced that it will not go forward with any sales in the region.
KARE 11

How high will gas prices go this summer?

MINNEAPOLIS — As the summer travel season approaches, gas prices are rapidly rising again, and predictions say they could end up in record territory. On March 11, the highest average price for a gallon of regular gas ever recorded in the U.S. was $4.33. Now, AAA is reporting the...
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shale Oil#Oil Wells#Permian#Oil And Gas#Eia#The Eagle Ford#Bcfd
Bloomberg

Fracking Boom Turns Texas Into the

Earthquake Capital of the U.S. A state not known for earthquakes has been hit so hard, it's even poised to overtake California and Alaska. Earthquakes were never anything people in West Texas thought much about. Years would pass in between tremors that anybody felt. Even after the shale revolution arrived in force a decade ago and oil crews started drilling frantically in the region’s vast Permian Basin, there seemed to be no impact on the land.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Industry
Bloomberg

A 67-Foot Pipeline Rupture in Texas Triggered Massive Methane Plume

A pipeline rupture longer than a bowling lane was responsible for a massive release of the potent greenhouse gas methane over Texas in March, spewing the equivalent of annual emissions from 16,000 American cars into the atmosphere. Photos of the rupture show a nearly 67-foot (20-meter) long tear along the...
TEXAS STATE
FOXBusiness

Former oil exec predicts 'severe recession' given the commodity is used in 'every product in our life'

Joe Petrowski, former CEO of Cumberland Farms Gulf Oil Group, warned that a "severe recession" in the United States is imminent. "I don’t think people understand how much oil goes into every product in our life, not only just in the shipping cost, but plastics and all sorts of derivative petrochemicals," Petrowski, who founded Mercantor Partners, a private equity group focused on downstream energy investments, told "Mornings with Maria" on Tuesday.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WDBO

Rapid growth of New Mexico wildfire prompts new evacuation orders

SANTA FE, N.M. — (SANTA FE, N.M.) -- New mandatory evacuation orders have been issued in parts of New Mexico due to the rapid growth of a massive wildfire east of Santa Fe. Since merging into one blaze a week ago, the Calf Canyon and Hermit's Peak fires have burned 97,064 acres as of Saturday morning -- a growth of over 30,000 acres in 24 hours, according to updates from state fire officials.
Reuters

Oil falls 2.5% as U.S. refiners ramp up output, equities retreat

HOUSTON, May 18 (Reuters) - Oil prices fell 2.5% on Wednesday, reversing early gains as traders grew less worried about a supply crunch after government data showed U.S. refiners ramped up output, and as crude futures followed Wall Street lower. Brent crude futures for July settled down $2.82, or 2.5%,...
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Reuters

441K+
Followers
330K+
Post
209M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy