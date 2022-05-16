Musk spams Twitter CEO during thread on spam accounts

Elon Musk d ecided to troll Twitter's CEO as he explained the company's practice for tracking spam accounts.

Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal posted a thread on Monday explaining the company's approach to tracking spambots and removing them. Musk, however, used the chance to spam the thread with his takes, likely as an attempt to challenge Agrawal on his claims that only 5% of Twitter accounts are spam.

"Have you tried just calling them?" Musk tweeted in response to Agrawal explaining how the company reviews human-operated spambots.

Agrawal elaborated on Twitter's response to spambots, emphasizing that spam "harms the experience for real people on Twitter." He also noted the complicated nature of spam, which includes automated accounts and coordinated human responses that are often "dynamic" due to the spambots.

Agrawal claimed Twitter deletes half a million spam accounts every day. Twitter also locks millions of accounts every week that are suspected to be spam accounts. That practice, along with internal estimates over the last four quarters, has led Agrawal and Twitter to believe that the 5% estimate is accurate.

Other Musk responses included a poop emoji in response to Agrawal claiming that external parties would not be able to confirm Twitter's claims due to "the critical need to use both public and private information (which we can't share.)"

"So how do advertisers know what they're getting for their money?"Musk added . "This is fundamental to the financial health of Twitter."



Musk temporarily paused his attempt to acquire Twitter on Friday, claiming he would review the deal in light of the company's claims regarding Twitter's spambot count. While Musk discussed making his own tests to determine the actual number of spambots, it is unclear what other actions he is taking in the meantime. Spambot removal was mentioned by Musk as a top priority for any changes to the company once he owns the social network.

Agrawal responded on Friday to two Twitter executives being released on Thursday and a leaked internal memo discussing hiring freezes and cuts in costs. He claimed in the thread that he was sure Musk would close the deal but is prepared for "all scenarios."