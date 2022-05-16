Vote now: Who should be the WaFd Bank Oregon High School Softball Player of the Week?

Here are the candidates for the WaFd Bank Oregon High School Softball Player of the Week for May 9-15 as nominated by coaches, fans and readers.

Read through the nominees and cast your vote. We’ll send a free SBLive T-shirt to the winner of the poll! Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced Monday.

If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, email danbrood91@gmail.com .

Editor’s Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes who receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.

—

Isabelle Brauckmiller, Franklin

The junior went 4 for 5 with a triple, four runs and two RBIs, helping power the Lightning to a 17-3 win over Lincoln in a Portland Interscholastic League game at Jesuit High School.

Ashley Camas, Madras

The junior belted a three-run homer in the top of the seventh inning, giving the White Buffaloes the winning runs in their 10-8 come-from-behind win over Gladstone in a Tri-Valley Conference game at Gladstone High School.

Kaylie Christopher, Nelson

The junior went 3 for 5 with a home run, a stolen base, two runs and three RBIs, helping lead the Hawks to a 13-9 win over Gresham in a Mt. Hood Conference contest at Gresham High School. Christopher went 3 for 4 with two doubles, two runs and two RBIs in an 8-5 win over Barlow.

Ashtyn Clark, Mountain View

The sophomore, with a strong performance hitting and pitching, helped lead the Cougars to an 11-1 win over Summit in a Mountain Valley Conference game at Mountain View High School. At the plate, Clark went 2 for 2 with a double, a stolen base, a walk, two runs and an RBI. In the circle, she gave up one unearned run on three hits while striking out seven and walking none.

Ainsley Davis, Jesuit

The senior, with her strong pitching and hitting, helped the Crusaders edge Aloha 2-1 in a Metro League game at Jesuit High School. In the circle, Davis gave up one unearned run on six hits while striking out 15 and walking three in a complete-game performance. At the plate, she went 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI.

Paige Doerr, Marist Catholic

The junior had a huge day for the Spartans in their 13-2 win over Junction City in a Sky Em League contest at Marist Catholic. Doerr went 3 for 4 with two home runs and seven RBIs.

Ashlyn Ellis, Yoncalla

The freshman went 2 for 3 with a triple, two runs and four RBIs, helping the Eagles get a 15-5 win over Oakland in a Special District 3 game at Oakland.

Peyton Geiger, Glide

The freshman had a huge week for the Wildcats, as she blasted a total of four home runs in six games, all wins, in Special District 3 action.

Grace Goewey, Bend

The junior had an absolutely huge day for the Lava Bears in their 12-0 win over West Salem in a Mountain Valley Conference game in Bend. Goewey went 3 for 3 with three home runs and eight RBIs.

Ashley Goodale, Mountainside

The junior leadoff hitter was 4 for 4 with three doubles, a stolen base, two runs and five RBIs, helping the Mavericks run to a 13-1 win over Sunset in a Metro League game at Sunset High School.

Allyson Hall, Taft

The junior went 3 for 4 with a triple, two runs and two RBIs, helping the Tigers post a 12-4 win over Clatskanie in a Special District 1 game at Clatskanie High School.

Cydney Hess, West Linn

The senior continues her hot hitting for the Lions in their late-season surge in Three Rivers League play. Hess went 3 for 5 with two doubles in a 9-5 home win over Tualatin. She went 1 for 2 with two walks and a double in a 13-1 victory at Lakeridge.

Maddie Holly, Wilsonville

The sophomore catcher had a big week for the Wildcats, going 7 for 11 with three doubles, two home runs and six RBIs in Northwest Oregon Conference wins over La Salle Prep, Scappoose and Parkrose. For the season, Holly is hitting for a .500 average with 37 RBIs.

Sophia Honse, Sprague

The senior hit and pitched the Olympians to an 11-0 win over Summit in a Mountain Valley Conference game at Summit High School. In the circle, Honse gave up two hits while striking out 11 and walking none in seven innings. At the plate, she went 2 for 2 with a home run and two RBIs.

Jenna Hopkins, Kennedy

The junior threw a five-inning perfect game, striking out eight and walking none, leading the Trojans to a 12-0 win over Gervais in a Special District 2 game at Gervais High School. Hopkins also went 2 for 2 with a double, two walks, two runs and four RBIs.

Ally Hyde, Central Catholic

The senior pitcher had a couple of big performances for the Rams in Mt. Hood Conference play. In a 2-0 win over Barlow, Hyde allowed two hits while striking out 19. In a 1-0 loss to Reynolds, Hyde, who is 8-1 in MHC play, threw a one-hitter.

Kani Korok, Tigard

The senior went 2 for 3 with a home run, a walk, two runs and three RBIs, helping power the Tigers to an 8-0 win over rival Tualatin in a Three Rivers League game at Tualatin High School.

Mia Maycumber, Lincoln

The sophomore went 3 for 5 with two doubles, two runs and three RBIs, helping lead the Cardinals to an 11-7 win over McDaniel in a Portland Interscholastic League contest at Hamilton Park.

Faith McHill, Sherwood

The sophomore pitcher has been a standout for the Bowmen, who finished the week with a 20-4 record, both on the field and at the plate. In the circle, McHill has recorded 151 strikeouts for the season. At the plate, she’s hitting for a .400 average while having an on-base percentage of .524. Also, according to Coach Mikal Morris, McHill has been a “standout leader for our team.”

Tyler McNeley, Lakeview

The junior threw a six-inning one-hitter, striking out 14 and walking two, leading the Honkers to a 10-0 win over Lost River in a Special District 5 game at Lakeview High School. McNeley also went 2 for 3 with four RBIs.

Summer Melena, Sprague

The sophomore was 3 for 3 with two doubles, two stolen bases, a walk, two runs and four RBIs, helping the Olympians run to a 17-0 win over Summit in a Mountain Valley Conference game at Summit High School.

Camille Peters, Elkton

The junior had a big day for the Elks, helping them get a doubleheader sweep at Riddle in Special District 3 play. In the first game, Peters went 2 for 4 with two doubles, a stolen base, two runs and six RBIs. In the second game, she went 3 for 5 with three runs and three RBIs.

Kaylie Poe, Warrenton

The junior went 3 for 3 with a walk, two runs and three RBIs, helping lead the Warriors to a 15-3 win over Clatskanie in a Special District 1 contest at Warrenton High School.

Elizabeth Powell, Henley

The senior went 4 for 4 with two home runs, a double, a walk, five runs and four RBIs, helping the Hornets run to a 19-7 win over Mazama in a Skyline Conference game at Mazama High School.

Brenna Ridgway-Hatch, Clackamas

The senior has been able to play in just 11 games this season due to injury, but she has made the most of it, as she leads the Cavaliers with 15 RBIs while hitting for a .433 average. In one game this season, Ridgway-Hatch went 4 for 4, scored a run and drove in eight runs.

Samantha Shipley, Century

The catcher/shortstop, and leading hitter for Century, finished a strong senior season, and varsity career, for the Jaguars of the Pacific Conference.

Sarah Shore, North Bend

The junior threw a complete-game one-hitter, leading the Bulldogs to a 2-0 win over North Eugene in a Midwestern League game at North Bend High School. Shore struck out 13 and walked three. She also doubled and scored.

Ashlyn Sreniawski, Henley

The sophomore went 2 for 3 with a home run, two runs and four RBIs, helping the Hornets post a 14-13 come-from-behind win over Mazama in a key Skyline Conference game at Henley High School.

Ella Swangard, Sheldon

The senior went 2 for 4 with a solo home run, helping the Irish post an 8-1 win over Roseburg in a Southwest Conference game at Sheldon High School.

Sequoyah Thacker, Oakland

The sophomore went 4 for 5 with two doubles, a triple, two stolen bases, four runs and an RBI, helping the Oakers post an 11-10 win over Yoncalla in a Special District 3 game at Oakland.

Taylar Thingvall, Glide

The freshman belted a go-ahead two-run homer for the Wildcats in their 9-7 home win over Days Creek in a Special District 3 contest.

Kendall Trappe, Gladstone

The junior went 2 for 3 with a home run and three RBIs, helping power the Gladiators to a 10-3 win over North Marion in a Tri-Valley Conference game at North Marion High School.

Kendall Wickizer, Sandy

The sophomore went 3 for 4 with a double, a triple, a stolen base, three runs and six RBIs, helping the Pioneers run to a 16-4 win at Nelson in a Mt. Hood Conference contest.

Haley Williams, Bandon

The freshman went 3 for 4 with two doubles, two runs and four RBIs to help power the Tigers to an 18-3 win over Myrtle Point in a Special District 4 game at Myrtle Point.

Tessa Woodrum, Marist Catholic

The senior went 3 for 3 with a home run, a double, three runs and four RBIs, helping power the Spartans to an 18-2 win over Junction City in a Sky Em League game at Marist Catholic High School.

Zoe Zimmer, Westview

The senior went 2 for 2 with a grand slam and six RBIs, as she helped power the Wildcats to a 20-1 win over Beaverton in a Metro League game at Westview High School.