Colorado State

Colorado Welcomes Arrival of New Zero-Emissions Big Rigs

By Jonson Kuhn
 4 days ago
New All-Electric Trucks Will Help Colorado Meet Its Greenhouse Gas Reduction Goals and Save Consumers Money Roads in Colorado will soon be seeing green 18-wheelers — big trucks with plenty of power but zero emissions. [...] This post Colorado Welcomes Arrival of New Zero-Emissions Big Rigs  previously appeared on North Forty...

jason holmes
4d ago

350 whole miles?!? Bahahahahahaha!!! Good luck ever getting anything shipped at that rate!!! Truckers are going to go broke trying to make a living at less then 350 miles a day!

Millie Middleton
4d ago

Ya 350 miles is thatsummer or winter time, up and down mountain passes, probably take over 8 hours to charge batteries. how is that saving money???

Linda Houle
4d ago

electricity takes COAL and Oil to make it work. 😂😂😂. diesel provides power that these semis need here in the mountains!!

