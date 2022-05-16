Colorado Welcomes Arrival of New Zero-Emissions Big Rigs

By Danielle Chavira CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Colorado Department of Transportation revealed a snapshot of what the expansion of Interstate 70 at Floyd Hill is expected to look like. The project is meant to improve travel time reliability, safety as well as address declining infrastructure. Additionally, the expansion is set to offer different routes for emergencies or severe weather. (credit: Colorado Dept. of Transportation) Other features are to include: Westbound I-70 reconstruction with addition of third travel lane Replacement of two Bridge Enterprise eligible bridges Westbound and eastbound I-70 curve flattening and safety improvements Interchange and intersection improvements throughout project Greenway improvements Frontage road addition between Central City Parkway and US 6 Interchanges Wildlife safety mitigation improvements, including wildlife crossings and fencing Eastbound I-70 climbing lane for heavy commercial or slow-moving vehicles A final design mockup is underway. The project, expected to begin next spring, will cost $700 million. Officials hope to finish it by 2027.

