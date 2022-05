Scottie Neil Minix, age 64, of Gregory, MI, passed away at home on May 12, 2022. Scott was born on June 3, 1957 in Jackson, MI to Arthur and Lillian (Salyer) Minix. He had lived in the Gregory area most of his life. He loved coon hunting, fishing, hunting for mushrooms, and playing horseshoes. He also enjoyed listening to country music, especially bluegrass. He loved his family, and he adored his mother. They had a special bond.

GREGORY, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO