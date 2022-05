JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - A highway construction employee found the body of missing man Glenn Earl Stanley, 61, in between two concrete barriers on I-10 on Tuesday. Stanley was reported missing by his family on March 23, 2022. He was last seen around 8:00 a.m. at his residence in the 13000 block of Mustang Trail.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO