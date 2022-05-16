Bedford man shoots, burns cousin’s body, police report

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — New details have emerged in a homicide investigation that led to an arrest on May 13.

Derek Edward Ashley Louk, 28, of Bedford, is facing charges in the homicide of his cousin, Ty Matthai, back on April 26, 2022.

On May 11, police were provided an anonymous tip indicating Louk had struck Matthai after witnessing Matthai attacking a woman, according to a police report.

Derek Edward Ashley Louk (Bedford County Prison)

Through the investigation, it was discovered no one had been in contact with Matthai in several weeks. Police were able to get a search warrant of Louk’s residence where he was taken in for questioning.

Louk provided police with details of what happened in the early morning of April 26, according to a criminal complaint.

Louk had been inside his home with the Matthai’s girlfriend, Courtney Boden, when Matthai burst in through the front door, according to Louk. Matthai then grabbed Boden and dragged her outside, throwing her in the backseat of a car. This is when Louk said he grabbed his AR-15 and followed them outside and pointed the gun at Matthai, according to the police report.

Louk claimed that Matthai said “you won’t shoot me,” and that’s when Louk fired, hitting Matthai in the arm. He told police that his cousin then leaned into the car and he fired again, hitting him in the back/kidney area.

Louk told police he checked his cousin’s pulse numerous times but he was already dead.

At that point, according to Louk, he took the body and placed it in a hole in the ground. He then place tires on top of him and covered them with kerosene before lighting them on fire. Louk assumed the fire went for a good six hours while he was asleep. The next morning Louk shoveled dirt on top of Matthai’s corpse according to his report to police.

Louk told police that he and the woman had been friends ever since he moved to Bedford seven years ago. Two years ago, he brought his cousin, Matthai, to Bedford. That’s when Matthai and the woman started a relationship that Louk called “abusive.”

Police noted that Boden had told a different story about Matthai being on drugs and after Louk shot him in the arm, Matthai then overdosed.

Louk is now facing murder of the third degree, homicide, aggravated assault, and a slew of other felony and misdemeanor charges. He’s currently in Huntingdon County Prison. Bail was denied.

According to court documents, Boden is facing a misdemeanor charge of tampering with evidence.

A preliminary hearing for Louk is scheduled for May 25.

