ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTAJ

Bedford man shoots, burns cousin’s body, police report

By Bill Shannon
WTAJ
WTAJ
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28KeRr_0ffygyTh00

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — New details have emerged in a homicide investigation that led to an arrest on May 13.

Derek Edward Ashley Louk, 28, of Bedford, is facing charges in the homicide of his cousin, Ty Matthai, back on April 26, 2022.

On May 11, police were provided an anonymous tip indicating Louk had struck Matthai after witnessing Matthai attacking a woman, according to a police report.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nTQHL_0ffygyTh00
Derek Edward Ashley Louk (Bedford County Prison)
State police investigate Bedford County homicide, one in custody

Through the investigation, it was discovered no one had been in contact with Matthai in several weeks. Police were able to get a search warrant of Louk’s residence where he was taken in for questioning.

Louk provided police with details of what happened in the early morning of April 26, according to a criminal complaint.

Louk had been inside his home with the Matthai’s girlfriend, Courtney Boden, when Matthai burst in through the front door, according to Louk. Matthai then grabbed Boden and dragged her outside, throwing her in the backseat of a car. This is when Louk said he grabbed his AR-15 and followed them outside and pointed the gun at Matthai, according to the police report.

Louk claimed that Matthai said “you won’t shoot me,” and that’s when Louk fired, hitting Matthai in the arm. He told police that his cousin then leaned into the car and he fired again, hitting him in the back/kidney area.

Louk told police he checked his cousin’s pulse numerous times but he was already dead.

Mount Union man allegedly strangled woman over getting shower

At that point, according to Louk, he took the body and placed it in a hole in the ground. He then place tires on top of him and covered them with kerosene before lighting them on fire. Louk assumed the fire went for a good six hours while he was asleep. The next morning Louk shoveled dirt on top of Matthai’s corpse according to his report to police.

Louk told police that he and the woman had been friends ever since he moved to Bedford seven years ago. Two years ago, he brought his cousin, Matthai, to Bedford. That’s when Matthai and the woman started a relationship that Louk called “abusive.”

Police noted that Boden had told a different story about Matthai being on drugs and after Louk shot him in the arm, Matthai then overdosed.

Get the latest local news, weather, and community events. Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

Louk is now facing murder of the third degree, homicide, aggravated assault, and a slew of other felony and misdemeanor charges. He’s currently in Huntingdon County Prison. Bail was denied.

According to court documents, Boden is facing a misdemeanor charge of tampering with evidence.

A preliminary hearing for Louk is scheduled for May 25.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 5

Related
WTAJ

Clearfield man steals car, found near Ohio border, police report

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Clearfield man is behind bars after he allegedly stole a car and was caught on I-80 near the Ohio border. Dewey Smallwood, 53, faces charges of theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and also driving with a suspended license. According to the criminal […]
CLEARFIELD, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Murder#Violent Crime#Wtaj
WTAJ

Police: Man’s Jeep breaks down on I-80, steals truck

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Mill Hall man is behind bars after police said he stole a truck in Centre County. State police in Rockview received a call on the afternoon of May 12 about a Jeep on the side of the road and reported seeing a man walking away from it. Timothy Sutton, 44, […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WJAC TV

Police: Johnstown mother accused of killing 14-month-old daughter

Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — A Johnstown woman has been charged in the death of her 14-month-old daughter, authorities announced Thursday. According to a criminal complaint filed by the Johnstown Police Department, 38-year-old Veronica Lewis faces charges related to criminal homicide, aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of children. The...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

New Kensington community picking up the pieces 2 weeks after boy's death

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) — It's been 15 days since New Kensington police found the body of 9-year-old Azuree Charles.As the homicide investigation continues, neighbors and friends of the boy said the neighborhood is now different in many ways. Police and investigators were everywhere on the day Charles was found dead. Now, the streets of East Ken Manor are quiet."It's hard to explain. It's like an emptiness in your belly," neighbor William Olbeter said.Whoever hurt the boy inflicted pain on more than just one child."He has cried," Olbeter said of his son. "He's gotten angry over it, he doesn't understand why."The children may have some tears in their eyes, but parents said their vision has sharpened since the boy's death."My kid is 12, and I won't let him to the end of the block anymore," one neighbor said. "I won't let him ride around the block anymore."But as much as the child's death hurt the community, his loss has created positive bonds that never existed."It's bringing neighbors together a lot," a third neighbor said. "I see neighbors talking I've never seen them talk before."
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

“She’s dead in here”: Man who discovered body in Washington County motel room speaks out

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — A man who found a woman’s body in his motel room says he hasn’t been able to sleep because he can still see her face when he closes his eyes. “I peeped around the bathroom corner. I saw the shadow, kind of looked around the bathroom door and I saw her there. And then I ran out the door and screamed, ‘She’s dead in here,’” said Tommy Pendland.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Pregnant Woman Punched In Stomach, Stabbed With Fork, Beaten With Baseball Bat In PA: Police

A pregnant woman was brutally attacked over several days before the man who beat her returned— showing up outside her home in a ski mask, authorities say. Derry Township police were first made aware of abuse after Luis A. Espinal-Rivera, 20, choked and punched the pregnant woman in the stomach on Apr. 9, 2022— they arrested him on Apr. 13 but he made bail on the 21, according to a release by the department and court documents.
DERRY, PA
WTAJ

Hollidaysburg woman charged after child gets into meth stash

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A woman was put in jail Thursday after unintentionally letting a 5-year-old boy get into her bag of meth while she was taking a nap, according to state police. On April 10 around 6:30 p.m., police were sent to Nic’s Grab N’ Go in Frankstown Township for a child that […]
HOLLIDAYSBURG, PA
WTAJ

Rep. Burns urges for more police officers in Johnstown

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Representative Frank Burns is urging Johnstown city leaders to use federal American Rescue Plan money to hire more police officers. Burns says enhanced police protection should be a top priority after receiving numerous concerns from residents. He also claims that statistics show a person in Johnstown has a 1 in […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

15-year-old arrested in Washington County grandma's death

WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) - A 15-year-old is facing homicide charges after a grandma sitting on the front porch of her home in Washington County was shot and killed last week.  Tyriq Moss was arrested in 58-year-old Kristin Barfield's death on Thursday. According to court paperwork, Moss and Brandon Allen agreed they were going to shoot someone else on the porch, but apparently missed and hit Barfield instead. Police said Allen drove by the home on Ridge Street while he and Moss fired out of the moving vehicle. Barfield was found by first responders shot in the chest. She was taken to a hospital, where she died. Moss is facing multiple other charges, including attempted homicide and firearms violations. Warrants were also issued for Allen and Javarr Thomas in Barfield's death. The car allegedly used in the drive-by shooting was found in Mt. Pleasant Township, Washington County. 
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Central Pa. woman was stabbed to death, coroner says

A 32-year-old woman whose death is being investigated as a homicide was fatally stabbed, the York County Coroner’s Office said. After a Thursday morning autopsy, Coroner Pamela Gay ruled the cause of death for Tamarra Deloache, of York, was “sharp force injuries.”. York City police said Deloache was...
YORK, PA
WTAJ

Police search for car ‘surfer,’ driver in State College

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — State College police are searching for two suspects that they say one was riding on the hood of the car before police tried to stop them. The incident happened back on April 24 around 2:30 a.m. when the car pictured was caught driving at a high rate of speed on […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy