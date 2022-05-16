ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

Investigators return to the scene of a deadly Worcester fire

By Boston 25 News Staff
 4 days ago
Investigators return to the scene of a deadly Worcester fire on Gage Street

WORCESTER, Mass. — The medical examiner was back at the scene of a fire in Worcester that killed at least two people over the weekend and investigators are planning a news conference later Monday afternoon about the blaze.

Boston 25 crews were on the scene earlier on Monday as investigators, including the medical examiner, went back inside the burned-out apartment three-decker building at 2 Gage Street and removed something.

White sheets were used to block the public’s view as crews worked. A police K9 was also sent into the building.

In a statement ahead of the news conference Monday afternoon, the city said the fire “resulted in multiple fatalities and injuries.”

“Multiple agencies have been working the active scene since the initial 3:31 a.m. call and the investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing,” according to the statement from the City of Worcester.

No first responders were injured during the fire.

The fire broke out Saturday in what is listed in city records as a 4-9 unit apartment building at 2 Gage Street in Worcester. The names of the two people previously listed as killed in the fire have not been released.

Fast-moving Worcester fire kills at least two

The building is considered a total loss. The Red Cross is working with residents who have been displaced.

Two other nearby buildings were also damaged, and residents inside those buildings had to evacuate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Boston 25 News WFXT

Worcester City Manager: no more fire victims found

WORCESTER, Mass. — Manuel Lucero woke early Saturday morning to the sound of a carbon monoxide detector going off in his Gage Street apartment. “I couldn’t see any smoke, so it was weird,” he said. “So I checked the gas and the gas wasn’t on. So I opened the back door and I looked behind and I see a glow coming from the basement — and immediately think, ‘Fire!’”
WORCESTER, MA
