Get ready for longer than normal lines at the Utica DMV office. Effective this coming Monday, May 23, the New York State Department of Motor Vehicle's Office at 301 West Dominick Street in Rome is closed. Officials made an announcement about the abrupt closure on Thursday afternoon, saying the closure is due to a staff shortage and because of it, the office could function within NYS DMV Guidelines. The office will be closed until further notice, the announcement from County Clerk Sandy DePerno said.

ROME, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO