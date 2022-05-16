Scam warning: Stimulus scam for $850 relief check

New York Attorney General Letitia James today warned New Yorkers of scams on vacation rentals and offered tips on how to avoid them as summer approaches. As millions of New Yorkers plan their getaway trips and look to rent homes, they should be mindful of scammers that misrepresent rentals or list fake homes online that do not actually exist, tricking consumers into paying and leaving them with nowhere to stay. To protect people from this fraud, Attorney General James encourages New Yorkers to verify their host and booking before making a payment. Attorney General James urges New Yorkers to report any summer scams to her office.

