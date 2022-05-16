Jackie Bradley back in Boston's lineup Monday

St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Tyler O'Neill is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against right-hander Max Scherzer and the New York Mets. O'Neill is taking a seat after starting the first two games of the series. Dylan Carlson is shifting to left field in place of O'Neill and hitting fifth. Albert Pujols is entering the lineup to be the Cardinals' designated hitter and No. 8 batter.
St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Harrison Bader is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against right-hander Max Scherzer and the New York Mets. Bader is taking a seat after three straight starts. Dylan Carlson is shifting to center field and hitting sixth while Juan Yepez returns to the lineup in place of Bader to play right field and bat cleanup.
New York Yankees infielder DJ LeMahieu is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. LeMahieu will move to the bench on Wednesday with Aaron Hicks starting in center field. Hicks will bat first versus right-hander Jordan Lyles and Baltimore. numberFire's models project Hicks for 9.7...
Chicago White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu is starting in Wednesday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Abreu will man first base after Gavin Sheets was given a breather against their division competition. numberFire's models project Abreu to score 10.4 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,700.
Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee Brewers. Travis d'Arnaud is starting at catcher over Contreras and hitting sixth. numberFire’s models project d'Arnaud for 7.9 FanDuel points on Wednesday, and he has a $2,700...
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina is batting sixth in Friday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Molina will start at catcher after Andrew Knizner was rested against their division competition. numberFire's models project Molina to score 8.0 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,600.
Boston Red Sox utility-man Christian Arroyo is starting in Friday's contest against the Seattle Mariners. Arroyo will take over in right field after the Red Sox kept Jackie Bradley Jr. on the bench against Seattle's left-hander Robbie Ray. numberFire's models project Arroyo to score 8.4 FanDuel points at the salary...
Wednesday's game between the Cleveland Guardians and Cincinnati Reds has been postponed due to weather. Wednesday's clash between the Guardians and Reds has been postponed due to weather. It will take place tomorrow, Thursday, May 19th, as part of a doubleheader.
Houston Astros outfielder Chas McCormick is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Boston Red Sox. McCormick will start in center field on Wednesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Nick Pivetta and Boston. Jose Siri returns to the bench. numberFire's models project McCormick for 11.5 FanDuel points on...
San Diego Padres first baseman Luke Voit is starting in Wednesday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Voit will handle designated hitting duties after Robinson Cano was benched against right-hander Zack Wheeler. numberFire's models project Voit to score 10.3 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,600.
Colorado Rockies outfielder Connor Joe is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Joe will move to the bench on Wednesday with Sam Hilliard starting in left field. Hilliard will bat seventh versus right-hander Logan Webb and the Giants. numberFire's models project Hilliard for...
San Diego Padres catcher Jorge Alfaro is batting eighth in Wednesday's game against Philadelphia Phillies. Alfaro will catch in Philadelphia after Austin Nola was rested against right-hander Zack Wheeler. numberFire's models project Alfaro to score 7.7 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
San Francisco Giants infielder Evan Longoria is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Longoria will start at third base on Wednesday and bat fifth versus left-hander Kyle Freeland and the Rockies. Tommy La Stella moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Longoria for 12.5 FanDuel...
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Nolan Gorman is starting in Friday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Gorman will operate second base after Tommy Edman was moved to shortstop, Brendan Donovan was named Friday's designated hitter, Paul Goldschmidt was shifted to first base, and Albert Pujols was benched. In a matchup against...
Boston Celtics point guard Derrick White (personal) is available for Saturday's Game 3 contest against the Miami Heat. White is on track to return after Boston's guard missed Game 2 for personal reasons. In a matchup against a Heat team allowing a 107.2 defensive rating, our models project White to score 21.5 FanDuel points.
Seattle Mariners outfielder Steven Souza is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against right-hander Michael Wacha and the Boston Red Sox. Souza is taking a seat for the second time in three games. Dylan Moore is shifting to right field in place of Souza while J.P. Crawford returns to the lineup to play shortstop and hit third.
Seattle Mariners catcher Luis Torrens is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against right-hander Michael Wacha and the Boston Red Sox. Cal Raleigh is replacing Torrens at catcher and hitting ninth. numberFire’s models project Raleigh for 7.7 FanDuel points on Friday, and he has a $2,000 salary. Per...
According to Callie Caplan, Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (illness) is reportedly expected to play in Friday's Game 2 contest against the Golden State Warriors. Despite recent reports about a potential illness, Doncic is reportedly "good to go" for Friday's Game 2 at Golden State. In a difficult spot against a Warriors' team allowing a 108.9 defensive rating, our models project Doncic to score 54.4 FanDuel points.
Kansas City Royals first baseman Carlos Santana is starting in Friday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Santana will man first base after Hunter Dozier was chosen as Kansas City's designated hitter, MJ Melendez was shifted behind the plate, and Sebastian Rivero was given the night off. In a matchup against...
