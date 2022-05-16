ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey County, CA

Why is a Monterey County judge overseeing the Kristin Smart murder trial?

By Chloe Jones
The Tribune
The Tribune
 4 days ago

When the trial of convicted serial killer Rex Krebs was moved to Monterey County in 2001, San Luis Obispo Superior Court Judge Barry LaBarbera traveled with the case.

Now, another high-profile murder case is moving north, but this time, a local judge will not be going along to oversee it.

Typically in a change of venue, the judge for the home court often travels with the case, and if they can’t, another judge from the home court is supposed to replace them.

So why is a Monterey County judge overseeing the Kristin Smart case?

It turns out that all of the San Luis Obispo judges said they would not be available to travel with the case, the Judicial Council of California confirmed to The Tribune, and as a result the council requested a judge be assigned from Monterey County.

How the process works

When a change-of-venue motion is granted , the presiding judge of the transferring court, in this case Superior Court Judge Craig van Rooyen, would try the case or select another San Luis Obispo Superior Court judge to travel in his place.

However, if the transferring court says it does not have the resources to have a judge travel, it indicates this when it notifies the Judicial Council of California of the venue change.

Then, an available judge in the new court or a judge from the temporary assigned judges program will try the case.

In the case of the Flores trial, San Luis Obispo Superior Court told the Judicial Council of California there would not be a judge available to travel with the case, so a Monterey judge was chosen instead.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZJndc_0ffyeyY700
Monterey County Judge Jennifer O’Keefe will oversee the Kristin Smart murder trial. Monterey County Superior Court

Who is the Monterey County judge?

Monterey County Superior Court Judge Jennifer O’Keefe will oversee the trial, which will be held at the Salinas courthouse, according to court spokeswoman Norma Ramirez-Zapata.

O’Keefe was appointed to the bench in March 2021 by Gov. Gavin Newsom .

She served as a deputy public defender at the Monterey County Office of the Public Defender from 2010 to 2017, and then served as chief public defender until her judge appointment in 2021.

Before moving to Monterey, O’Keefe served as a deputy public defender at the Fresno County Office of the Public Defender from 2005 to 2010.

According to the Monterey County Weekly, O’Keefe was the first attorney from the Monterey County Public Defender’s Office to be appointed as a judge in more than 40 years.

“It’s huge. It’s been a long-time coming and Jennifer so deserves it,” Public Defender Sue Chapman told the Monterey County Weekly in March 2021. “She’s highly qualified, has a strength of character, a keen intellect and she’s an experienced trial attorney defending the most serious cases.

“She’s an incredible woman and always does the right thing,” Chapman said.

When is the trial?

The trial is scheduled to begin on May 31, but there has not been a pretrial conference or hearing added to the schedule in Monterey County.

Both cases now show up on Monterey County Superior Court’s case search, but neither has a hearing date scheduled online. Ramirez-Zapata told The Tribune hearings have yet to be scheduled.

When the Krebs trial was moved to Monterey County in 2001, the start date of the trial was pushed back about nine months. It’s unclear whether something similar might happen in this case or if it will move to trial more quickly.

Comments / 3

Related
KION News Channel 5/46

Hundreds without power in Santa Cruz County

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION)- Update: Friday, May 20th 2022. 7:35 a.m. According to PG&E less than 500 residents have power near Santa Cruz. Nearly 2,000 residents in the Aptos area in Santa Cruz County are waking up with no power. Pacific Gas and Electric Company tells KION there is no estimated time of restoration The post Hundreds without power in Santa Cruz County appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salinas, CA
County
Monterey County, CA
City
San Luis Obispo, CA
State
California State
Monterey County, CA
Crime & Safety
San Luis Obispo, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Paso Robles Daily News

Death notices for May 16-17

Derek Allis, age 23, a resident of San Luis Obispo, passed away on May 17. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service. Robert David Sanner Jr., age 66, of Paso Robles, passed away on Monday, May 16, 2022. The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and...
PASO ROBLES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
KTVU FOX 2

Colleagues mourn death of Santa Clara Valley Medical Center doctor

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Colleagues at Santa Clara County Medical Center in San Jose are mourning the loss of the chief of nephrology after he died recently. Santa Clara County spokeswoman María Leticia Gómez said in a statement to KTVU on Thursday that the entire county is saddened to have lost a "valued colleague," Dr. Amul Jobalia.
SAN JOSE, CA
sftravel.com

Road Trip Itinerary from San Francisco to Monterey

There is no better time for an epic California road trip! Whether you're heading south from San Francisco or north from Los Angeles, a classic and spectacular route awaits along the Pacific Coast’s Highway One, through beautiful Monterey County. One hundred and twenty-nine miles (207 km) of Highway One, from Monterey through Big Sur and down to San Luis Obispo, has been declared an All-American Road by the U.S. Department of Transportation's National Scenic Byways Program and a State Scenic Highway by the State of California. The scenery simply can't be beat!
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#County Judge#Violent Crime#Obispo Superior Court
KTVU FOX 2

Woman charged with posing as a dental hygienist for years in the South Bay

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Santa Clara County prosecutors on Tuesday announced the arrest of a 50-year-old woman suspected of illegally posing as dental hygienist for years in the South Bay. The district attorney’s office said Elizabeth "Mina" Larijani faced felony charges, accused of both working at and attempting to work...
SAN JOSE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC Bay Area

Inmates Injured Following Fights at Elmwood Jail in Milpitas: Sheriff

Injuries are reported following two large-scale fights involving inmates at the Elmwood Correctional Facility in Milpitas, according to the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office. Several inmates have been transported to a hospital for treatment and no injuries are considered life threatening, sheriff's officials said, adding no deputies were hurt during...
MILPITAS, CA
The Tribune

The Tribune

San Luis Obispo, CA
478
Followers
162
Post
45K+
Views
ABOUT

San Luis Obispo County is located on California's Central Coast, approximately halfway between Los Angeles and San Francisco. The Tribune is dedicated to providing the most up-to-date and comprehensive coverage of interest to the local San Luis Obispo community members. It is an important part of The Tribune’s culture to support the local community. The Tribune supports numerous community events and organizations, such as the California Mid-State Fair, Arroyo Grande Strawberry Festival, the Paso Robles Wine Festival, Cal Poly Athletics, and the San Luis Obispo Symphony. The Tribune is also very involved with organizations such as the Food Bank, The Literacy Council, the Alzheimer's Association, the San Luis Obispo Downtown Association, and the American Cancer Society. Many of The Tribune's employees support the community as members of local service clubs such as Rotary and local chambers of commerce.

 https://www.sanluisobispo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy