Red Sox leave Kevin Plawecki off lineup Monday

The Boston Bruins were bounced in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs after failing to win a single game on the road against the Carolina Hurricanes in their seven-game series. While they managed to get the job done in Boston, it wasn’t enough to force their way into the second round. With the offseason looming, it appears Brad Marchand could be set to undergo a procedure on his hip, according to Fluto Shinzawa.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO