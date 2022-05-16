ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Red Sox leave Kevin Plawecki off lineup Monday

By Aidan McGrath
numberfire.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Boston Red Sox did not list Kevin Plawecki as a starter for Monday's game...

www.numberfire.com

Comments / 0

Related
numberfire.com

Tyler O'Neill absent from Cardinals' lineup versus Mets

St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Tyler O'Neill is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against right-hander Max Scherzer and the New York Mets. O'Neill is taking a seat after starting the first two games of the series. Dylan Carlson is shifting to left field in place of O'Neill and hitting fifth. Albert Pujols is entering the lineup to be the Cardinals' designated hitter and No. 8 batter.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Harrison Bader on Cardinals' bench Wednesday

St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Harrison Bader is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against right-hander Max Scherzer and the New York Mets. Bader is taking a seat after three straight starts. Dylan Carlson is shifting to center field and hitting sixth while Juan Yepez returns to the lineup in place of Bader to play right field and bat cleanup.
MLB
numberfire.com

Yankees' DJ LeMahieu sitting on Wednesday

New York Yankees infielder DJ LeMahieu is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. LeMahieu will move to the bench on Wednesday with Aaron Hicks starting in center field. Hicks will bat first versus right-hander Jordan Lyles and Baltimore. numberFire's models project Hicks for 9.7...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

William Contreras on Braves' bench Wednesday afternoon

Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee Brewers. Travis d'Arnaud is starting at catcher over Contreras and hitting sixth. numberFire’s models project d'Arnaud for 7.9 FanDuel points on Wednesday, and he has a $2,700...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Sports
City
Boston, MA
City
New Boston, TX
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
Houston, TX
Sports
numberfire.com

Jose Abreu operating first base for White Sox on Wednesday

Chicago White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu is starting in Wednesday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Abreu will man first base after Gavin Sheets was given a breather against their division competition. numberFire's models project Abreu to score 10.4 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,700.
CHICAGO, IL
thecomeback.com

Former MLB All-Star retires at 31

Once a budding young star on a World Series champion, former All-Star and Gold Glove-winning Joe Panik is retiring at the age of 31. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported the story, saying that Panik “has quietly retired after a fine career.”. “His child Mikayla was born...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Luis Torrens taking seat for Mariners on Friday

Seattle Mariners catcher Luis Torrens is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against right-hander Michael Wacha and the Boston Red Sox. Cal Raleigh is replacing Torrens at catcher and hitting ninth. numberFire’s models project Raleigh for 7.7 FanDuel points on Friday, and he has a $2,000 salary. Per...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Plawecki
numberfire.com

Jorge Alfaro behind the plate for Padres on Wednesday

San Diego Padres catcher Jorge Alfaro is batting eighth in Wednesday's game against Philadelphia Phillies. Alfaro will catch in Philadelphia after Austin Nola was rested against right-hander Zack Wheeler. numberFire's models project Alfaro to score 7.7 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
SAN DIEGO, CA
ClutchPoints

Bruins star Brad Marchand set for surprise offseason surgery

The Boston Bruins were bounced in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs after failing to win a single game on the road against the Carolina Hurricanes in their seven-game series. While they managed to get the job done in Boston, it wasn’t enough to force their way into the second round. With the offseason looming, it appears Brad Marchand could be set to undergo a procedure on his hip, according to Fluto Shinzawa.
NHL
numberfire.com

San Diego's Luke Voit batting fifth on Wednesday evening

San Diego Padres first baseman Luke Voit is starting in Wednesday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Voit will handle designated hitting duties after Robinson Cano was benched against right-hander Zack Wheeler. numberFire's models project Voit to score 10.3 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,600.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bat#The Boston Red Sox#The Houston Astros
numberfire.com

Brewers' Keston Hiura batting eighth on Wednesday

Milwaukee Brewers infielder Keston Hiura is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Hiura will start at first base on Wednesday and bat eighth versus left-hander Max Fried and the Braves. Lorenzo Cain moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Hiura for 6.7 FanDuel points on...
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Evan Longoria batting fifth for Giants on Wednesday

San Francisco Giants infielder Evan Longoria is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Longoria will start at third base on Wednesday and bat fifth versus left-hander Kyle Freeland and the Rockies. Tommy La Stella moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Longoria for 12.5 FanDuel...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Jose Iglesias sitting for Colorado on Wednesday

Colorado Rockies infielder Jose Iglesias is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Iglesias will move to the bench on Wednesday with Garrett Hampson starting at shortstop. Hampson will bat eighth versus right-hander Logan Webb and the Giants. numberFire's models project Hampson for 8.4...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Yadier Molina behind the plate for St. Louis on Friday

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina is batting sixth in Friday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Molina will start at catcher after Andrew Knizner was rested against their division competition. numberFire's models project Molina to score 8.0 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,600.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
numberfire.com

Steven Souza sitting Friday for Seattle

Seattle Mariners outfielder Steven Souza is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against right-hander Michael Wacha and the Boston Red Sox. Souza is taking a seat for the second time in three games. Dylan Moore is shifting to right field in place of Souza while J.P. Crawford returns to the lineup to play shortstop and hit third.
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Boston's Christian Arroyo hitting sixth on Friday night

Boston Red Sox utility-man Christian Arroyo is starting in Friday's contest against the Seattle Mariners. Arroyo will take over in right field after the Red Sox kept Jackie Bradley Jr. on the bench against Seattle's left-hander Robbie Ray. numberFire's models project Arroyo to score 8.4 FanDuel points at the salary...
BOSTON, MA
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Broadcasters Not Traveling For Road Trip To Philadelphia & Washington D.C.

The Los Angeles Dodgers begin a season-long 10-game road trip on Friday and at the outset of it, AM 570 L.A. Sports Radio and SportsNet LA broadcasters will not travel. “Due to a few members of the Dodgers’ broadcast team having recently tested positive for COVID-19, and out of an abundance of caution, the Dodgers have decided to not travel their broadcasters to upcoming games in Philadelphia and Washington,” the Dodgers announced in a statement.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Derrick White (personal) not listed on Boston's Saturday Game 3 injury report

Boston Celtics point guard Derrick White (personal) is available for Saturday's Game 3 contest against the Miami Heat. White is on track to return after Boston's guard missed Game 2 for personal reasons. In a matchup against a Heat team allowing a 107.2 defensive rating, our models project White to score 21.5 FanDuel points.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy