ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit On Location 2022 5/21/22, 5/22/22

soulofmiami.org
 4 days ago

Hard Rock Hotel Pool at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino – Hollywood, FL. 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, FL 33314, United States,. JOIN US TO CELEBRATE THE RELEASE OF SPORTS ILLUSTRATED SWIMSUIT 2022. Sports Illustrated Swimsuit On Location is the exclusive space for fans to celebrate the release...

www.soulofmiami.org

Comments / 0

Related
luxurytraveldiary.com

10 Best Discounts At Four Seasons Palm Beach

We share how can guests get the best deal, offer or discount at Four Seasons Palm Beach. Four Seasons Palm Beach is one of our client’s favorite Four Seasons hotels. It’s an easy flight from the colder cities across America, like New York and Chicago and it provides year-round sunshine on a glorious white sand beach.
PALM BEACH, FL
bocaratontribune.com

Kona Ice Brings a One-of-a-Kind Experience to Residents in South Florida

Mobile Franchise Expands in Florida, Giving Back to Community Schools and Organizations. Boca Raton, FL – Bringing tropical tunes and cups of shaved ice everywhere it stops, Kona Ice is expanding in South Florida. Introducing its distinctive blend of entertainment, gourmet frozen treats and FUN-draising, the Kona Ice experience is unlike any other in the area. Serving up good vibes in a cool ride, Kona Ice is now cruisin’ throughout Deerfield Beach and East Boca Raton.
BOCA RATON, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
State
Florida State
City
Hollywood, FL
Miami, FL
Lifestyle
palmbeachillustrated.com

FlyBird Lands in Delray Beach

Michael Salmon’s chickens may be earthbound, but the chef is reaching for greater heights. After working in Manhattan, the classically trained Salmon decided to recapture his childhood love of grilling that he learned from his father and grandfather and share it with diners at FlyBird in Delray Beach. “Chicken...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kate Bock
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Restaurants now open: Lewis Steakhouse in Jupiter, Baires Grill in Fort Lauderdale

Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Lewis Steakhouse, Jupiter Lewis Steakhouse is the latest expansion from the Lewis family, owners of West Palm Beach’s Okeechobee Prime Seafood, ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
soulofmiami.org

Summer Exhibition Openings and Resident 6/8/22

Oolite Arts presents two new summer exhibitions: “Lean-To,” Oolite’s annual artist-in-residence exhibition featuring works by 15 Miami-based artists, and “At The Edge,” highlighting six female artists who are working in hard-edge abstraction. Both exhibits open Wednesday, June 8 at 924 & 928 Lincoln Road with a public reception from 7 to 9 p.m. During the special evening, art lovers can tour the two exhibits and visit the current resident artists in their studios to gain insight into their creative practices. RSVP at https://oolitearts.org/event/summer-exhibition-openings-resident-night/.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

SOUTH FLORIDA SURGE OF MOISTURE?

We are officially halfway through the work week, which means the weekend is right around the corner,…And this week so far we have seen a mixed bag of weather. The week started off stormy and has now transitioned to a steamy and mainly dry one. This morning was no different as we saw just a few isolated showers (near the Florida Keys), calm and quiet across Mainland areas with mild and muggy conditions for all.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#On Location#Hard Rock Hotel Pool
soulofmiami.org

Jazz at MOCA Featuring Chardavoine in Celebration of Haitian Heritage Month 5/27/22

Jazz at MOCA Featuring Chardavoine in Celebration of Haitian Heritage Month. Museum of Contemporary Art, North Miami (MOCA) Jazz at MOCA” is MOCA’s free outdoor concert series in-person on the last Friday of every month. On Friday, May 27, MOCA is pleased to present Haitian-born, Brooklyn-bred guitarist Chardavoine. He has covered the gambit of musical styles through the waves of his guitar. Chardavoine has performed with Dave Valentin and performed for Aretha Franklin alongside the Tito Puente Jr. orchestra. He is known for his interpretation of “Haitian jazz,” a new genre emerging in jazz today. His latest release, “The Tribute,” is an eloquent testimony of this genre of music, showcasing his talents not only as an excellent musician but also as a creative and seasoned arranger.
NORTH MIAMI, FL
jupitermag.com

Legends Tavern and Grille Arrives

Legends Tavern and Grille will open its first location in Palm Beach County on May 20. The new Palm Beach Gardens restaurant will mark the brand’s sixth location and its first outside of Broward County. “We’re beyond thrilled to open our first Legends Tavern and Grille location in Palm...
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
Miami New Times

Is it Legal to Pick Mangos Off Your Neighbor's Tree?

Mango season in Miami is an idyllic time, when tasty red and yellow fruits ripen on trees, fall to earth, and in some cases, provoke neighbors to nearly bust down doors with claims of theft. Take, for instance, a video posted on Only In Dade's Instagram page last week that...
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
blackchronicle.com

14 Florida Cities Among Best Places To Live According To US News & World Report – CBS Miami

14 Florida Cities Among Best Places To Live According To US News & World ReportSarasota rounded off the top 10 at the ninth spot. Potential Jurors Questioned In Second Phase Of Jury Selection Process For Parkland School Shooter’s Penalty TrialThe attorneys asked the jurors about their views of the death penalty and knowledge of the Feb. 14, 2018, shooting at Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that left 14 students and three staff members dead.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy