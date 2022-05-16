ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Iberia, LA

WANTED: New Iberia man faces laundry list of drug charges

By Scott Lewis
 4 days ago

NEW IBERIA, La. ( KLFY ) — The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office is seeking a man on numerous narcotics charges, according to Sheriff Thomas Romero.

Kenneth “Keanu” Broussard, Sr., 49, of New Iberia, is wanted on the following charges:

  • Possession with intent to distribute Alprazolam. (Felony)
  • Possession with intent to distribute marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids. (Felony)
  • Possession with intent to distribute Fentanyl. (Felony)
  • Possession with intent to distribute heroin/Fentanyl mix. (Felony)
  • Possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. (Felony)
  • Possession with intent to distribute MDMA. (Felony)
  • Second or subsequent offenses. (Felony)
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia. (Misdemeanor)

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Broussard can contact the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 369-3711, Iberia Parish Crime Stoppers at (337) 364-TIPS or submit a tip on the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s App.

