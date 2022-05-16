Saratoga Comic Con draws thousands to City Center

TROY, N.Y. — The Arts Center of the Capital Region has announced two calls for photography art for upcoming exhibitions. The 44th annual Photo Regional is currently accepting submissions for this year’s theme, “Artificial Eye.” Impressions of life in built, urban environments present a challenge in photography, as the shooter’s own gaze often creates a heavy influence on resulting imagery. Street photography, by nature and definition, is often most successful when executed in real-time, unplanned, fleeting scenarios. The capture of specific moments, personalities and textures in urban environments creates the basis for the questions that street photography poses and the mystery that it creates. Artists are requested to submit imagery produced through new, present or continuous relationships with Street Photography.
