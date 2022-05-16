ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga County, NY

Saratoga Comic Con draws thousands to City Center

By Skye Mason
Saratogian
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — Once again, the Saratoga Springs City Center had more than 7,000 comic, gaming, anime, and sci-fi enthusiasts of all ages in attendance for the Saratoga Comic Con’s spring event. It was a two-day event, held on Saturday and Sunday, May 14 and 15....

Entertainment
