Saratoga Comic Con draws thousands to City Center

One Capital Region city continues to receive recognition as one of the best to live in the United States. Let's be honest. We all get a little too caught up from time to time in the negative aspects of where we live. It's human nature. I am sure just like any city, there are aspects to Capital Region life we are not crazy about (Taxes anyone?). But, sometimes a little outside perspective helps us to refocus on the positives, the things we love about living here in the Capital Region.

ALBANY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO