Jasper County, TX

Newton man dead after pickup flips east of Jasper Saturday evening

 4 days ago
JASPER COUNTY, Texas — A 34-year-old Newton man died at the scene of a Jasper County crash Saturday when the pickup he was in left the road and rolled several times in a...

www.12newsnow.com

Nationwide Report

34-year-old Daniel Gish killed, 35-year-old Christian Gish injured after a crash in Jasper County (Jasper County, TX)

34-year-old Daniel Gish killed, 35-year-old Christian Gish injured after a crash in Jasper County (Jasper County, TX)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 34-year-old Daniel Gish as the man who lost his life following a single-vehicle accident Saturday night in Jasper County that also caused injuries to 35-year-old Christian Gish. The fatal rollover crash took place at around 7:15 p.m. alongside FM 1408. The preliminary reports showed that Christian Gish, of Newton, was driving a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado pickup south on FM 1408 [...]
JASPER COUNTY, TX
