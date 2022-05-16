Newton man dead after pickup flips east of Jasper Saturday evening

BRIDGE CITY — Two motorists died Thursday morning after a motorcycle struck an SUV on Highway 87 near Bridge City. The driver of the motorcycle, identified by DPS as 46-year-old William Wantuck of Orange, died at the scene. The driver of the SUV, identified as 32-year-old Harley Laughlin of Buna, and a child passenger were transported to Christus St. Elizabeth hospital. Another child passenger was not injured. According to Justice of the Peace Ben Collins Sr., the driver of the SUV later died at the hospital. The child passenger that was transported to the hospital was treated and released.

BRIDGE CITY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO