The body of a missing Mississippi pregnant woman was identified, police said this week as they announced the death would be investigated as a homicide. According to a release from the Vicksburg Police Department, officers were contacted on March 14 by a citizen regarding the discovery of human remains in a partially wooded area located on Patton Street in Vicksburg. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation was contacted to assist Vicksburg Police Department Investigators with the collection, preservation and identification of the remains.

VICKSBURG, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO