Vehicle explodes at 175th and Dodge Monday afternoon

By Libby Kamrowski
KMTV 3 News Now
 4 days ago
A four-door sedan that was fully engulfed in flames in west Omaha on Monday proceeded to explode as firefighters were actively trying to extinguish the blaze.

Early Monday afternoon, Vance Springer stopped to take a video of a car that was spewing smoke and flames on the side of the road near 175th and Dodge Streets. Traffic continued to pass, including a convertible car with its top down. Three Omaha Fire Department firefighters were standing near the front of the vehicle. The vehicle's occupants were not within sight.

Abruptly, a massive fireball shoots upward as black smoke pours out.

The firefighters kept their cool in the heat of the moment, backing away and pulling the water hose away with them. Springer then zoomed out to show the plume.

Nebraska DOT traffic cam video shows the aftermath as far away as 168th Street. The 168th Street exit is currently closed to manage the scene.

OFD Firefighter J. Wendt said in a tweet that the driver of the vehicle was not injured.

