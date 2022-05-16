Estranged siblings reconnect, fitfully, in the moody 'Montana Story'

Say “Montana” to anyone currently consuming a well-balanced media diet, and they’re likely to immediately think of Yellowstone, the unbelievably popular Dynasty-for-cowboys TV show that takes place in the “Treasure State.” Taylor Sheridan’s modern-day Western doesn’t have a lock on contemporary narratives in the region, to be sure, but it does cast a slightly odd shadow over the similarly looming landscapes of Scott McGehee and David Siegel’s Montana Story. They even have a handful of coincidentally similar aspects in common: Both have ill fathers at their centers, ones whose reputations for power-brokering and being right bastards precede them. Both feature dead mothers, long-suffering sons, city-living daughters reluctantly returning to the fold. The insular world of the state’s indigenous population pokes and prods on their respective peripheries. And while the latter’s Thorne ranch (as symbolic a name as you can imagine) is far too modest to hold a candle to the lavish, lifestyles-of-the-rich-and-rural Dutton estate, both places are framed against natural American beauty while emphasizing the vast chasms between a house and a home.

