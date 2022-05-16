ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Estranged siblings reconnect, fitfully, in the moody 'Montana Story'

By Pat Padua
Houston Chronicle
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSet against the monumental backdrop of Montana's Paradise Valley, and evoking the look of classic cowboy movies, "Montana Story" tells an intimate tale of family resentment. Although the pacing of the film - written and directed by Scott McGehee and David Siegel ("What Maisie Knew"), from a story co-written with David...

Say “Montana” to anyone currently consuming a well-balanced media diet, and they’re likely to immediately think of Yellowstone, the unbelievably popular Dynasty-for-cowboys TV show that takes place in the “Treasure State.” Taylor Sheridan’s modern-day Western doesn’t have a lock on contemporary narratives in the region, to be sure, but it does cast a slightly odd shadow over the similarly looming landscapes of Scott McGehee and David Siegel’s Montana Story. They even have a handful of coincidentally similar aspects in common: Both have ill fathers at their centers, ones whose reputations for power-brokering and being right bastards precede them. Both feature dead mothers, long-suffering sons, city-living daughters reluctantly returning to the fold. The insular world of the state’s indigenous population pokes and prods on their respective peripheries. And while the latter’s Thorne ranch (as symbolic a name as you can imagine) is far too modest to hold a candle to the lavish, lifestyles-of-the-rich-and-rural Dutton estate, both places are framed against natural American beauty while emphasizing the vast chasms between a house and a home.
