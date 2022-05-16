Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Berks by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-20 17:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-20 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM EDT for southern New Jersey. This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Ocean A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN OCEAN...CENTRAL CAMDEN AND CENTRAL BURLINGTON COUNTIES At 500 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Tabernacle, or 17 miles east of Gloucester City, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Public. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Wind damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. Locations impacted include Evesham, Voorhees, Medford, Lindenwold, Lumberton, Berlin, Tabernacle, Shamong, Presidential Lakes Estates, Pemberton, Wrightstown, Leisuretowne, Chatsworth, Wharton State Forest, Presidential Lakes, Browns Mills, Marlton Lakes, Marlton, Springdale and Greentree. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
