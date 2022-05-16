ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berks County, PA

Severe Weather Statement issued for Berks by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-16 13:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-16 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Frequent cloud...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Burlington, Camden by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-20 17:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-20 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM EDT for southern New Jersey. This is a dangerous storm. Prepare immediately for large destructive hail capable of producing significant damage. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Burlington; Camden A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM EDT FOR CENTRAL CAMDEN AND CENTRAL BURLINGTON COUNTIES At 505 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Tabernacle, or 19 miles east of Gloucester City, moving east at 30 mph. This storm has a history of producing two and a half inch diameter hail in Cherry Hill. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Public. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Wind damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. Locations impacted include Evesham, Medford, Berlin, Tabernacle, Shamong, Presidential Lakes Estates, Pemberton, Wharton State Forest, Presidential Lakes, Browns Mills, Leisuretowne, Chatsworth, Marlton Lakes, Marlton, Medford Lakes, Country Lake Estates and Pemberton Heights. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Air Quality Alert issued for Cecil, Southeast Harford by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-20 16:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-22 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Cecil; Southeast Harford AIR QUALITY ALERT IS IN EFFECT FOR SATURDAY MAY 21 2022 The Maryland Department of the Environment has issued a Code ORANGE Air Quality Alert Saturday for Northeast Maryland. A Code Orange Air Quality Alert means that air pollution concentrations within the region may become unhealthy for sensitive groups. Sensitive groups include children, people suffering from asthma, heart disease or other lung diseases and the elderly. The effects of air pollution can be minimized by avoiding strenuous activity or exercise outdoors. For more information on ground-level ozone and fine particles visit the web site www.mde.maryland.gov/programs/air/AirQualityMonitoring/Pages/index.aspx.
CECIL COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Ocean, Eastern Monmouth, Middlesex, Ocean by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-21 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-20 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM EDT for central, northern and southern New Jersey. Target Area: Coastal Ocean; Eastern Monmouth; Middlesex; Ocean; Western Monmouth Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Ocean, Monmouth and central Middlesex Counties through 545 PM EDT At 455 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Sayreville to Jamesburg to Roosevelt. Movement was east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include New Brunswick, Perth Amboy, Long Branch, Asbury Park, Sandy Hook, Edison, Lakewood, Middletown, Old Bridge, Howell, East Brunswick, Sayreville, Marlboro, Manalapan, Tinton Falls, Holmdel, Red Bank, Keansburg, Matawan and Jamesburg. This includes the following highways New Jersey Turnpike between exits 9 and 12. Interstate 195 in New Jersey between mile markers 10 and 34. Interstate 287 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 2. Garden State Parkway between mile markers 93 and 130. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Air Quality Alert issued for Anne Arundel, Southern Baltimore by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-20 16:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-22 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Anne Arundel; Southern Baltimore AIR QUALITY ALERT IS IN EFFECT FOR SATURDAY MAY 21 2022 The Maryland Department of the Environment has issued a Code ORANGE Air Quality Alert Saturday for the Metro Baltimore region. A Code Orange Air Quality Alert means that air pollution concentrations within the region may become unhealthy for sensitive groups. Sensitive groups include children, people suffering from asthma, heart disease or other lung diseases and the elderly. The effects of air pollution can be minimized by avoiding strenuous activity or exercise outdoors. For more information on ground-level ozone and fine particles visit the web site www.mde.maryland.gov/programs/air/AirQualityMonitoring/Pages/index.aspx.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Air Quality Alert issued for Camden, Eastern Monmouth, Gloucester, Hunterdon, Mercer by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-21 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-21 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Camden; Eastern Monmouth; Gloucester; Hunterdon; Mercer; Middlesex; Morris; Northwestern Burlington; Somerset; Western Monmouth AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 11 PM EDT SATURDAY The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection has issued a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day for Ground Level Ozone...from 11 AM to 11 PM EDT Saturday. An Air Quality Advisory means that air quality within the region may approach or exceed unhealthy standards. For more information on current and forecast concentrations of ground-level ozone and fine particulates, visit www.airnow.gov or www.state.nj.us/dep/airmon/ or call the New Jersey Bureau of Air Monitoring at 609-292-0138
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Air Quality Alert issued for Bronx, Kings (Brooklyn), New York (Manhattan) by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-21 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-21 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Bronx; Kings (Brooklyn); New York (Manhattan); Northeast Suffolk; Northern Nassau; Northern Queens; Northern Westchester; Northwest Suffolk; Richmond (Staten Is.); Rockland; Southeast Suffolk; Southern Nassau; Southern Queens; Southern Westchester; Southwest Suffolk AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 11 PM EDT SATURDAY The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has issued an Air Quality Health Advisory for the following counties: New York, Bronx, Kings, Queens, Richmond, Nassau, Suffolk, Westchester, and Rockland. This is in effect from 11 AM to 11 PM EDT Saturday. Air quality levels in outdoor air are predicted to be greater than an Air Quality Index value of 100 for the pollutant of Ground Level Ozone. The Air Quality Index, or AQI, was created as an easy way to correlate levels of different pollutants to one scale. The higher the AQI value, the greater the health concern. When pollution levels are elevated, the New York State Department of Health recommends that individuals consider limiting strenuous outdoor physical activity to reduce the risk of adverse health effects. People who may be especially sensitive to the effects of elevated levels of pollutants include the very young, and those with preexisting respiratory problems such as asthma or heart disease. Those with symptoms should consider consulting their personal physician. A toll free air quality hotline has been established so New York residents can stay informed on the air quality situation. The toll free number is 1 800 5 3 5, 1 3 4 5.
BRONX, NY

