Severe Weather Statement issued for Berks by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-20 17:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-20 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM EDT for southern New Jersey. This is a dangerous storm. Prepare immediately for large destructive hail capable of producing significant damage. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Burlington; Camden A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM EDT FOR CENTRAL CAMDEN AND CENTRAL BURLINGTON COUNTIES At 505 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Tabernacle, or 19 miles east of Gloucester City, moving east at 30 mph. This storm has a history of producing two and a half inch diameter hail in Cherry Hill. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Public. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Wind damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. Locations impacted include Evesham, Medford, Berlin, Tabernacle, Shamong, Presidential Lakes Estates, Pemberton, Wharton State Forest, Presidential Lakes, Browns Mills, Leisuretowne, Chatsworth, Marlton Lakes, Marlton, Medford Lakes, Country Lake Estates and Pemberton Heights. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
