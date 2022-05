A Polo resident had serious injuries in a two-vehicle accident on I-35 in Clinton county Tuesday evening. Fifty-five-year-old Steven W Jordan of Polo was taken to Liberty Hospital with serious injuries following the accident at about 10:15 pm. According to the report, Jordan and 27-year-old Dakota T Davis of St. Joseph were northbound and Davis was overtaking the Jordan vehicle and ran into the rear of it. That caused Jordan to run off the east side of the road and his vehicle overturned several times. Jordan was not wearing a safety belt and was ejected. Davis had minor injuries in the accident and was taken to Mosaic Hospital in St. Joseph.

POLO, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO