Rapid City, SD

Governor Noem calls for unity at Rapid City Lincoln Day Dinner

By Colton Hall
newscenter1.tv
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRAPID CITY, S.D. — Governor Kristi Noem called for unity of the local and national Republican parties in her speech at the Lincoln Day Dinner at the Ramkota Hotel in Rapid City on Saturday. At the dinner, Governor Noem discussed the...

www.newscenter1.tv

Tom Massa
3d ago

sh we talks a good game, but what she's says and does are 2 different things. the only unity she'll accept is everyone agreeing with her regardless of how archaic and damaging her agenda is.

Billy Buzzard
4d ago

I call for her to follow the wishes of the voters.

