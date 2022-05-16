Governor Noem calls for unity at Rapid City Lincoln Day Dinner

Tell the voters a little bit about yourself. Who are you and what do you stand for?. OK, my name is J.J. Carrell. I retired from the United States Border Patrol after 24 years. I was in senior leadership, rose up through the ranks, which gave me a lot of leadership ability and skill. I’m married — first off, I should’ve started with that — I’m married. My wife is Connie, my son is Joseph. He’s ten, ten years old in fourth grade, and he is one of the major, major reasons why we moved to Rapid City. We wanted a place that had shared our same values and morals, and we needed a place that we could raise our son to be a strong Christian man. And that’s why we chose Rapid City.

