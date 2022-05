Buzzed Bull Creamery/Roll On In celebrated the opening of the joint business with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony May 10 with Livingston Parish Chamber. Owners Natalie and Ken Davis were on hand for the event, as well as their staff, Chamber Ambassadors and other officials. The business is co-owned by the Davises along with partner Zach Braud.

LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA ・ 17 HOURS AGO