May 20 (UPI) -- U.S. stocks marked the longest streak of weekly losses since 2001 by the end of trading Friday as the S&P 500 dropped into bear market territory. The index had fallen more than 20% from its record closing high of 4,796.56 on Jan. 3 during trading Friday but edged up by the end of the day to close 18.7% lower than at the start of the year for its seventh consecutive week of losses, Yahoo! Finance reported.

STOCKS ・ 20 MINUTES AGO