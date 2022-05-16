ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

This Made Me: How Pop Culture Has Shaped Our Lives

By Marina Fang
HuffPost
HuffPost
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GX4Yj_0ffyaSdp00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rNzC7_0ffyaSdp00 (Photo: Illustration: Ivylise Simones/HuffPost; Photos: Getty/Everett/Netflix)

Building my pop culture knowledge has been an integral part of my life — first as a pop culture obsessive, and now as a culture reporter and writer. But at some point in my adolescence, it also unwittingly became a way of writing my own primer to life in America.

As a child of immigrants, pop culture more or less helped me teach myself American culture since I didn’t have existing reference points from my parents. There are still lots of gaps in my knowledge: references I have to look up, work I’m not familiar with because it predated me and wasn’t something my parents would have known about because they didn’t grow up here. Watching movies and television, reading books and listening to music were like steps toward assembling an identity for myself. I was putting together some building blocks to understand a culture unfamiliar to me and my parents.

I thought I was alone with this approach. But over the years, I’ve seen that it’s a common experience for many immigrants and their children. For instance, when actor and comedian Bob Saget died earlier this year, I spoke to a range of immigrants and children of immigrants about how his work on “Full House” and “America’s Funniest Home Videos” — two ubiquitous and widely appealing shows of the 1980s and 1990s — were formative for them. (And somehow, the story I wrote ended up in John Stamos’ eulogy for his dear friend and colleague.)

All of that got me thinking about how lots of us have a story to tell about a movie, TV show, book, song, artist or album that unlocked something in us, helped us fit in, taught us something or became an entry point to something bigger. Maybe it was something we consciously sought out, or maybe it was simply whatever was available to us. Maybe it was something that, upon reflection in adulthood, we realize was imperfect or deeply flawed. Maybe it was something we haven’t thought about in a long time, something buried deep in the recesses of our minds. Or maybe it was something that still plays on a loop in our heads, making us wonder: “Do other people think about this too?”

Those are some of the big questions and ideas behind This Made Me , a new HuffPost series featuring a variety of pieces about the pop culture that shaped our identities and served as our guides and companions. In this first batch of stories, I excavate my own upbringing as a child of immigrants who had to teach myself pop culture, HuffPost editor Jillian Capewell explores the fanatical impact of “TRL” on her preteen days , writer Joshua Mackey pays tribute to Frank Ocean’s “Thinkin’ Bout You,” and HuffPost producer Ellen Lee talks to Korean American families who have united through their love of BTS .

This Made Me will continue over the next few months, with essays, Q&As and features about formative pop culture. Go ahead, hit play.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Stamos
Person
Ellen Lee
Person
Bob Saget
Person
Frank Ocean
PopCrush

Sharon Osbourne Calls Out Cancel Culture Hypocrisy: ‘If Hitler Were Alive Today, They Would Give Him a TV Show’

Last month it was revealed that Sharon Osbourne would be returning to television, partnered with Piers Morgan on a new U.K. series named The Talk. This comes nearly a year after Osbourne was suspended and eventually exited the U.S. talk show The Talk after expressing her support for Morgan in an intense discussion over race with co-host Sheryl Underwood. Now, in a new interview with the U.K.'s Sunday Times, Osbourne reveals how cancel culture impacted her as she eventually parted ways with her longtime daytime talk series amidst public backlash.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’

A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
ARTnews

Cajsa von Zeipel’s Baroque Sculptures of Queer Young People Make an Impression at Frieze New York

Click here to read the full article. There aren’t many provocative works at this year’s Frieze New York, which on the one hand is a reprieve, given that dealers sometimes resort to shock tactics as cheap stunts, and on the other is a disappointment, since business-as-usual can grow boring. Two new sculptures by Cajsa von Zeipel, however, deliever a pleasant jolt at Company Gallery’s booth. In recent years, Von Zeipel has developed a following for her silicone sculptures, which often feature übercool young people arranged in contortions that seem vaguely sexual. Adding to the intrigue is the fact these people, most...
DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pop Culture#American Culture#Adolescence#Ivylise Simones Huffpost#Getty Everett Netflix
Popculture

Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Music
Outsider.com

‘Cheers’ Star George Wendt Embraced Jack Nicholson’s Attitude on Being Recognized in Public

Geroge Wendt, who played Norm on the classic TV show Cheers, decided to be like Jack when he was in public. We mean Jack Nicholson here. The famed movie actor seemingly did not mind being noticed when out among the non-Hollywood crowd. Nicholson’s attitude about this did ring a bell for Wendt during his show’s incredible run on NBC and in reruns today.
CELEBRITIES
WWD

Designer Melody Ehsani’s Latest Collection Honors ‘Black Women in Defiance’

Click here to read the full article. Designer Melody Ehsani has joined forces with “I Support Black Women” campaign founder Trinice McNally, Black Women Radicals founder Jaimee Swift and national media organization Breakthrough to launch the “Black Women in Defiance” charm bracelet. The bracelet honors 10 Black women activists and historical figures from the U.S., Latin America, the Caribbean and across the African Diaspora. Each one comes with a keepsake postcard providing history about the women featured, including their birthplace and heritage, the injustices they fought against and their contributions to society.More from WWDPhotos of the Brock Collection x H&M Fashion...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Smithonian

How Islamic Art Influenced One of Fashion’s Most Famous Jewelers

For 175 years, the word “Cartier” has been synonymous with iconic French glamour, from massive diamonds to carefully considered watches. But part of the jeweler’s signature style wasn’t homegrown—it was inspired by intricate Islamic art. Now, a new exhibition at the Dallas Museum of Art...
DALLAS, TX
The Conversation U.S.

A white librettist wrote an opera about Emmett Till – and some critics are calling for its cancellation

“Are Black audiences, actors, and producers simply conditioned to having their stories told by white counterparts?” screenwriter and director Darian Lane, who is Black, wondered in a 2021 op-ed for Ebony. On TV and in film, white authorship of Black stories has long been a point of contention, whether it was David Simon writing about a Black neighborhood in Baltimore for his series “The Wire” or Tate Taylor writing and directing “The Help.” It was only a matter of time before this issue would beset the world of opera. Since “Emmett Till, A New American Opera” premiered at John Jay College...
CHICAGO, IL
Creative Bloq

I went to an NFT art exhibition, and it was weird

Love them, loathe them or simply don't understand them (you're not alone), it looks like NFTs are here to stay. The craze for non-fungible tokens is only growing, and pieces continue to sell for astronomical amounts of money. But can NFTs ever hold a candle to more traditional art? If this NFT art exhibition is anything to go by, yes and no.
VISUAL ART
HuffPost

HuffPost

58K+
Followers
3K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy