Another victim dies after Saturday’s crashes on Kellogg

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department said a third person has died in connection to the crashes near Kellogg and Woodlawn Saturday morning. On Monday afternoon, the WPD said the latest victim is a 19-year-old woman who was hit by a motorcycle as she tried to help crash victims on Saturday. Family and friends have identified her as Kaitlyn Greenman .

Police say two men also died in the crashes.

The WPD said Justin “Gnome” Cunningham, 38, of Andover, died in a crash shortly before 2 a.m. Then, as police were wrapping up their investigation of that crash and started to reopen Kellogg around 9:30 a.m., motorcyclist Adam Higgins, 40, of Hutchinson, died in a crash.

Police say it all started when a silver SUV headed east on Kellogg lost control and struck the median near Armour. The SUV rolled, injuring the 48-year-old woman who was driving. Police say the 28-year-old man in the passenger seat was unharmed.

Greenman saw the SUV on its top and went to help. As she was trying to render aid and before officers could close the road, police say a motorcycle hit her and then hit the SUV . Cunningham was driving the bike. He died at the scene. Greenman died at the hospital.

In addition, a 44-year-old woman on the motorcycle and the woman driving the SUV have serious injuries.

The road remained closed as police investigated. Shortly before 9:30 a.m., officers reopened the road.

The WPD said Higgins was in the lane for the off-ramp to Woodlawn when he saw Kellogg reopen. Police say he changed lanes into the outside lane of Kellogg and hit the front passenger side of a black pickup. Higgins was ejected, landed underneath the truck and was run over. He died at a hospital.

Police say the crashes are still under investigation.

The deaths came just a few days after law enforcement and the Kansas Department of Transportation announced a “Drive Safe Sedgwick” campaign. They said Sedgwick County has the highest number of traffic fatalities of any county in Kansas .

