The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Additional showers or some thunder will swing through with a cold front Friday afternoon and that means rain chances will continue for a while. We’ll have a high in the upper 60s to near 70 with a little humidity, then temps and dew points will drop this afternoon behind the front. That is when the rain will go away and the sun will begin to emerge late in the day.

