New restrictions have been put on county-owned land next to the Huron County Landfill that has been contaminated by PFAS. The Huron County Board of Commissioners agreed to work with the Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy and the landfill to prepare a restrictive covenant for the property. It would notify any future landowners of the McTaggart Road property of contamination and restrict future groundwater and surfaces uses to prevent further contamination.

HURON COUNTY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO