GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - There aren’t too many people who are more consistent with their outreach to first responders than the folks at Handsboro Baptist Church in Gulfport. Their recognition of the Gulfport Police Department during National Police week has been a tradition for the church for nearly a decade, but this is the first time in two years that it has hosted an in-person buffet.

GULFPORT, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO