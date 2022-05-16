ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Schoolboy, 14, is found dead in a south London wood after he was last seen getting on a bus after school

By Tom Brown For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

A 14-year-old schoolboy who went missing on May 11 has been found dead in a south-London wood.

The death of Jamie Daniel, 14, is being treated as 'unexplained', Met Police said today, after his body was found in Dene Avenue, Sidcup.

'Officers responded. The male was pronounced dead at the scene,' a police spokesman said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48Vy16_0ffyZYpI00
Jamie Daniel, 14, was found dead in Dene Avenue, Sidcup in south London. The last sighting of him was at around 4pm on Wednesday, May 11 getting on a Route 132 bus from Eltham after he left school

'The male has been formally identified as 14-year-old Jamie Daniel, who had been reported missing from Bexley.'

The last sighting of Jamie was last seen at around 4pm on Wednesday, May 11 getting on a Route 132 bus from Eltham after he left school.

The next day, officers responded to a call at 10.51am on Thursday, May 12, to Dene Avenue after a body was discovered in the nearby woods.

Met Police confirmed the unresponsive boy was Jamie.

'We ask that his family’s privacy is respected at this very difficult time,' the spokesman added.

'The death is currently being treated as unexplained while enquiries continue. A file will be prepared for the Coroner.'

Comments / 2

Related
The Independent

Police ‘no further ahead’ in death probe after baby found in canal a year ago

Detectives have said they are “still no further ahead” in their investigation into the death of a newborn whose body was found in a canal one year ago.West Midlands Police said the baby boy was discovered by a passer-by in Rough Hay Country Park, near Willenhall, Walsall, at around 1pm on May 20 last year.The force said the infant was likely to have been in the water for “several days” but a post-mortem examination was inconclusive.Despite “extensive work around familial DNA” and other forensic opportunities, officers are still yet to identify the boy’s parents.Police said they are “still no further...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South London#Getting On#Schoolboy#Met Police#Sidcup
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Daily Mail

Body of missing 18-year-old girl who was last seen standing on the side of a road in Mexico in haunting photo is found in water tank

Authorities discovered Thursday night the lifeless body of a missing 18-year-old girl inside a water tank located on an abandoned property near a motel in northeastern Mexico. Debanhi Escobar mysteriously disappeared after going out to party - against her mother's wishes - with two girl friends in the city of Escobedo on April 8.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Mail

Father and son are found NOT guilty of criminal charges for cutting off teenager's FINGER after he broke into their home to steal car keys

A New Zealand father and his son have been found not guilty of a string of criminal charges that saw a teenage home invader bashed and his finger cut off. William Burr and his son Shaun were found not guilty on all charges by a jury on Wednesday afternoon for a melee that broke out when a 17-year-old and his girlfriend broke into his property in King Country for the third time.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Listen to the terrifying mayday call for help made by a father as he and his son were being 'crushed by furniture' after their yacht struck a reef

A father and son were saved after a 'distressing' night being crushed and calling for help inside a yacht after their vessel struck a reef and began to fill with water. Darren South's mayday calls went out as authorities conducted a frantic search and rescue in wild weather conditions off Rottnest Island near Perth.
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

British woman who used Facebook honey-trap to snare killer who raped and murdered her aunt in South Africa speaks of her joy as the 'violent predator' is jailed for life

A grieving niece who used Facebook to ensnare her aunt's killer from 6,000 miles away today spoke of her joy as he was handed two life sentences. Super-sleuth Lehanne Sergison used a honey-trap plot to catch the fugitive suspected of raping and murdering widower Christine Robinson, 59, in 2014. Andrew...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Cop who breath-tested his own wife at crash scene but failed to charge her despite being three times over the limit loses bid to get his job back

A former policeman who failed to charge his wife for drink-driving after testing her at the scene of an accident has failed in his bid to get his job back. Benjamin Shannon, 29, had appealed to the Queensland Civil and Administrative Tribunal last month after the Assistant Commissioner of Police called for his dismissal last year as a result of the incident.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
Complex

9 Suspects Arrested After Plane Crash Photos Sent to Passengers on Departing Flight Cause Panic

Nine suspects were arrested at Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport after passengers were sent graphic photos of plane crashes when they boarded the flight. As the Guardian reported, authorities believe the individuals arrested were responsible for sending the photos to other passengers on the taxiing airplane on Tuesday using the iPhone AirDrop function. When people received the images, there was a panic that caused the pilot to return to the gate. The plane was gearing up for takeoff for Istanbul, Turkey when the incident happened.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

362K+
Followers
38K+
Post
160M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy