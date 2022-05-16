ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownwood, TX

Area Sales Tax Allocations Cool Off in May

By mblagg1
brownwoodnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the first time in more than two years, the monthly sales tax allocation for the City of Brownwood was lower than the same month in the previous year. Early and Bangs both had increases this month, but at a much lower rate than in previous months...

www.brownwoodnews.com

brownwoodnews.com

Brown County 4-H News: May 19

May 30 – Extension Office Closed for Memorial Day. June 6 – 10 – State 4-H Roundup, College Station, TX. 28 – State Steer/Heifer Validation 9am – 11am at Bob Clarks Pens. DISTRICT 7 4-H HORSE SHOW. The District 7 4-H Horse Show will be...
BROWN COUNTY, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Early voting total at 1,210 ballots cast heading into final day

Early voting total at 1,210 ballots cast heading into final day. Thursday marked the highest output of voters in early voting for the May 24 runoff county elections thus far, with 354 going to poll. Heading into the final day of early voting, 1,210 votes have been cast. Early voting...
BROWNWOOD, TX
koxe.com

Update on Area Fires and Containment

Numerous wildfires continue burning in our region and while they aren’t totally contained, progress is being made in bringing them under control. Lake Brownwood Bridge Volunteer Fire Department reported last night the Coppic Ranch Fire, between Bangs and Lake Brownwood, was less than 50 acres in size, did not move aggressively and no structures were lost. The area is, however, hard to get to and the fire is not completely contained. Bangs volunteer firemen stayed with the fire overnight.
BROWNWOOD, TX
Business
BigCountryHomepage

Abilene businesses, patrons react to the return of the Bird

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Hardin-Simmons University (HSU) graduate, Brooklyn Hill was in San Antonio last week riding Bird scooters, telling her friend she wished they would come to Abilene. Luckily enough for her and a few local businesses, that wish came true. “We could literally just Bird to Monk’s,” Hill said. “That would be so […]
ABILENE, TX
lsonews.com

New Buck Stop store opens

Traveling down Highway 377 through Comanche is a path taken by many Texas hunters, and now is the site of the newest addition to Buck Stop locations. With the shop’s original location in Alvarado, the store was the dream of lifelong hunters who wanted a place where quality hunting products were available for customers.
COMANCHE, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Gusty Winds Fuel Wildfire Near Abilene, Texas, and U.S. Southwest

More than 5,000 firefighters battled multiple wildland blazes in dry, windy weather across the Southwest on Thursday, including a fire that has destroyed dozens of structures in Texas and another that’s picking up steam again in New Mexico. Evacuation orders remained in place Thursday for residents near the wildfires...
ABILENE, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Information on county court workload discrepancy

There has been a discrepancy between the candidates for county judge, Paul Lilly (I) and Shane Britton, regarding the workload of the county court under Judge Lilly. Lilly and Britton both have shared different sets of numbers with the public. The number of cases handled by the county court, and...
BROWN COUNTY, TX
dailytrib.com

UPDATE: Crews monitor biggest Texas 71 fires as another starts

Another grass fire popped up along Texas 71 and CR 308 on Thursday, May 19, as firefighters continued working to contain 14 fires that broke out along a 20-mile stretch of the state highway between Marble Falls and Llano on Tuesday. Two of the original 14 wildfires remained a concern Thursday, though one, the Slab Road Fire, is 90 percent contained. The other, the Sandstone Mountain Fire, is 60 percent contained, according to an early morning update by the Texas A&M Forest Service. The cause for both was determined to be roadside ignition.
MARBLE FALLS, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Locally Owned Gas Station is Offering Cheapest Gas in Town

SAN ANGELO, TX – Heads Up! The cheapest place to get gas in San Angelo is a locally owned gas station in the heart of town. According to Gas Buddy, as of 12 p.m. on May 19, Jack's Convenience Store, located at 2 N Koenigheim St. is offering the cheapest gas in town with a price of 4.09 per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline. The average for regular gas in the state of Texas is $4.29. Here in San Angelo the majority of stations are offering prices around $4.19. The most expensive locations in town are the two Stripes locations outside of Goodfellow AFB. These two stations are offering gas…
SAN ANGELO, TX
brownwoodnews.com

14 positive COVID results reported in the last week

In the last seven days, the Brownwood/Brown County Health Department received 14 positive COVID-19 test results. Of the 14 positives this week, 4 were PCR, and 10 were antigen. Of the total number of cases reported this week, 4 cases met the breakthrough definition. This includes asymptomatic, mild symptoms, and severe symptom breakthrough cases. There are 0 people currently hospitalized in Brown County for COVID-19.
BROWN COUNTY, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Joan Bond

Joan Bond, 89 years young, of San Angelo, Texas, passed from this life to her Heavenly home on May 17, 2022. She was a former resident of Smithville, Texas. Joan was born October 3, 1932, to Richard and Retha Sanders in Sweetwater, Oklahoma. She was raised in Oil Center and Eunice, New Mexico. Joan met the love of her life, her Mr. B., in Oil Center, New Mexico. They married at the end of a regular church service without much warning on September 7, 1952. The pastor announced Joan and Guy would be exchanging marriage vows after the service so to please feel free to keep their seats. They remained lovingly devoted to each other all their lives. On June 25, 1953, Joan became a mom to Steve Alan Bond; Darla Ann Bond was born September 20, 1956. Joan graciously added two “adopted adult daughters” to her family: Pam Galloway of Boyd, Texas, and Breta Easterwood of San Angelo.
SAN ANGELO, TX
94.3 Lite FM

Adventure Awaits at the Ruins of an Abandoned Zoo in Cisco, Texas

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. We are already thinking about some springtime or summertime activities or road trips. One such road trip could take you almost to Abilene in the western part of Texas in the little town of Cisco. This town was once home to a small zoo with what was home to the world's largest man made pool at the time. It has long been abandoned but locals have taken to the area to clean it up and turn it into a walking trail for all the see.
CISCO, TX
brownwoodnews.com

2022 VALS AND SALS: Hancock, Slayton sit atop Brookesmith’s class

BROOKESMITH – The Brookesmith High School Class of 2022 will graduate at 7 p.m. Friday, May 27 at the Brookesmith gymnasium. Leading the way are valedictorian Savanna Hancock and salutatorian Tristen Slayton. Hancock is the daughter of Matt and Kim Hancock and will be attending Angelo State University. Slayton,...
BROOKESMITH, TX

